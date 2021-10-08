review-metroid-dread-│-a-return-with-open-arms-for-the-new

Metroid Dread is much more than the return of one of the most important video game franchises or a sequel that fans have been waiting for. almost two decades. The new Nintendo Switch game is, above all, the opportunity for a new generation to meet a series that created its own genre, influenced several other titles and presented a character that is iconic to this day.

Despite this weighty resume, Metroid spent a lot of time in Nintendo’s refrigerator. It’s been 11 years without a new game, which made many people know Samus Aran as just another name in the cast of Super Smash Bros. And Dread makes all this importance very clear and rescues the essence of the series that marked the SNES generation. More than just a nostalgic nod to old fans, the game is the perfect gateway for anyone to get to know what it is Metroid.

And this is precisely the great merit of MercurySteam. Although he made a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion , from 360, the Spanish studio was concerned not to make the new adventure a hermetic game — quite the opposite. The team starts from a classic and the structure that fans already know and expect, but goes a step further to create an incredible experience for those who are arriving now as well.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The producer is extremely careful to recreate classic mechanics and situations to maintain the essence of a traditional Metroidvania, but without fear of inserting new elements to modernize the gameplay. This combination makes Metroid Dread arrive already as one of the best Switch games and a deserved return to one of the most important series of Nintendo.

The pleasure of exploring a world that wants to kill you

In this genre that the series practically created, exploration is essential — and Metroid Dread takes advantage of this very well. By taking Samus to the depths of the planet ZDR to investigate the resurgence of Parasite X, the game presents quite varied environments that demand the back and forth that marks the style. And it’s really a delight to scour each of the maps, test your skills and discover all the hidden secrets.

Samus returns with a new look, but with the usual might (Screenshot: Durval Ramos/Canaltech)

Buy the Xbox Series S at Magalu and guarantee your entry for the new generation of consoles

This causes the backtracking

is not something imposed on the player, but inserted in a natural way into the gameplay. The design of the sets encourages this search for secret paths and items without forcing or making this process tiring. It rewards your effort as it increases the challenge level. It’s a balance not so simple to achieve, especially when you start to gain more and more skills, but it works very well around here.

So, unlocking new weapons and powers if makes it pleasurable not only by increasing your firepower against the threats that constantly want to kill Samus on this inhospitable planet, but by giving the opportunity to explore the environment in new ways. As soon as he arrives at ZDR, Samus is attacked by a mysterious enemy and loses all the resources of his armor and, little by little, he regains and regains some of his majesty.

In this way, you are constantly rewarded with new ways to progress through this maze. It’s the single shot that turns into a triple shot that helps you open new types of doors, a dodge that becomes more effective, or even the Morph Ball that returns to help you reach hitherto inaccessible locations. They are small evolutions that make all the difference.

The game’s beautiful visual makes exploration even more enjoyable (Screenshot: Durval Ramos/Canaltech)

In addition, Metroid Dread inserts a small feature that makes all the difference in this regard. In the general map, it is possible to filter the doors and locks of a certain type in areas already visited, which makes exploration much more efficient. When you gain a new power, you know exactly where are the points where that skill will come in handy.

This constant evolution also makes Samus tougher and the feeling is really that you became more powerful and unbeatable. So much so that when you master the melee and parry system — which MercurySteam had already introduced in Metroid: Samus Returns, the remake of Metroid 2 released for 3DS — it’s inevitable not to feel invincible in front of enemies. Add to this the crosshair at 360º da heroine and it seems that nothing is capable of defeating him.

Robotic nightmare

Metroid Dread takes advantage of this confidence to trip the player. While offering tools to make the character more powerful in battle, the game also introduces what will be the biggest nightmare of your exploration: the infamous EMMI These extremely lethal robots are the big news of the new game, as they are the ones who they set the pace of gameplay and turn the almost contemplative experience of before into something that verges on despair. And all of this is great.

EMMI are enemies that make Dread a very, very tense game (Screenshot : Durval Ramos/Canaltech)

How they are capable of defeating Samus with a single blow and can only be destroyed with a special weapon, the only option left for the player is to flee. And that creates an absurd tension that changes the mood of the game completely the moment you enter the areas dedicated to these enemies. It’s something that reminds a lot of the movies in the series Alien, especially when you know that these machines are around, but you’re not sure where and that any flicker can attract their attention . As much as cloaking abilities help, the only solution most of the time is to run in search of a way out.

And this is where Metroid Dread really shines. Using only its gameplay and level design, it transitions between the calm of someone exploring a beautiful place and the despair of escaping to survive. This transition happens effortlessly and quite naturally. There are almost two different games in one, but they express very well the tension and nervousness of exploring an unknown planet.

Don’t be fooled by the unbeatable pose: Samus struggles to defeat Kraid in Metroid Dread (Screenshot : Durval Ramos/Canaltech)

Another factor that complement this feeling are the boss battles. All of them are very challenging and creative, requiring a mix of attention to the enemy’s movement pattern and a lot of skill to coordinate dodge and powers to attack without taking too much damage.

Of course there are some small issues that unnecessarily raise the difficulty, like the controls themselves. The new crosshair in 360º is really very useful in these confrontations, but the fact that you adjust the direction of the shot on the same button used to move interferes a lot, especially in moments of greater frenzy or that require more precision. Wasting a missile or taking silly damage becomes very frustrating, especially when you remember that the right analog stick isn’t being used for anything.

So you can prepare to die a few times before going through these battles. On the other hand, beating these bosses becomes even more pleasurable than finding a new path on the map.

Until the game over scene is beautiful (Screenshot: Durval Ramos/Canaltech) Reassemble and reinvent All this makes Metroid Dread is both the return of the series that fans have long been waiting for and a great way to get to know the genre and the franchise. MercurySteam had already shown in Samus Returns that the style still had a lot of appeal and that it understood its structure in order to stay true to its essences while bringing new ones elements. She just needed to put it all into practice one more time — and she did it.

This is a nice title to play. It’s a pleasure to explore every corner of ZDR, advance through new maps and test your skills to unlock new areas. The game knows how to reward the player’s efforts and make the challenge scale grow at the same pace that we feel more confident. As much as the difficulty sometimes knocks at the door, the game remains accessible from beginning to end. That’s the big hit: it treats veterans and novices as equals. Anyone who already knows the franchise will love to revisit all these mechanics and see the continuation of the story that was open there in 1024, with Fusion , but this is not the main attraction of the game. Metroid Dread is an excellent game by itself, as it knows how to take advantage of all the elements that made the franchise an icon without being stuck in the past. Nothing sounds like something from two decades ago. 515064 Dread knows how to reward the player while raising the challenge in the same measurement (Screenshot: Durval Ramos/Canaltech) In addition, the gameplay that transitions between relaxing and absolute tension works very well and perfectly matches the narrative that is presented. And no matter how many times you die at the hands of a damned EMMI or some boss who crosses your path, at no point does the game become completely frustrating. On the contrary, he knows how to reward these achievements well and kept me engaged to explore a little more. None of this is related to being a fan or not. The rewarding experience is the same for all audiences and this is the great merit here. A good game does not require a member-fan card to be enjoyed and, in this case, Dread has open arms for those who come. Canaltech played Metroid Dread through a digital copy kindly provided by Nintendo . Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Game transitions very well between the contemplative and the total tension (Screenshot: Durval Ramos/Canaltech)