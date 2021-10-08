CVC continues to lose sales due to ransomware attack
The sales system of the travel and leisure company CVC is still inoperative, after the cyber attack suffered on Saturday (2). The company’s franchisees are complaining about the damage caused by the delay in resolution, which, according to market estimates, costs R$ million per day — the value comes from a source in the Diário do Grande ABC and is not confirmed by the CVC.
Canaltech on Monday (4), Submarino Travel and CVC, companies belonging to the same group, were targeted in a virtual attack on Saturday. Although in the alert released last week the company did not detail the incident, a statement sent to the market on Wednesday (6) confirmed that the systems were hijacked and criminals are charging ransom to release them, setting up a virtual kidnapping attack , the famous ransomware.
According to the Diário do Grande ABC portal, CVC franchised retailers are having a lot of problems with the unavailability of the company’s sales system. Some sellers, who do not work exclusively with CVC, are redirecting transactions to other travel operators.
Persistent damage, however, is not only felt by CVC and its tenants. Until the publication of this article, Submarino Viagens, the other website affected by the attack, when accessed, still displays a message about the offensive; and customer service remains unavailable.
Criminals are targeting the travel industry
According to information disclosed in a TransUnion report, for the period from July to September 2021, globally, cybercrime targeting the travel and leisure sector was one of those that increased the most in volume during the quarter, with a growth of 660, 9%. The ransomware attack on CVC is an example of this new focus of criminals.
CVC, in a statement to the market, stated that it is being the victim of extortion by the criminals responsible for the ransomware attack, and that it is not there is still a forecast for when their systems will be re-established. The message, signed by the company’s financial director, Marcelo Kopel, points out that there are still important steps to be taken to fully restore the operator’s activities.
It is not known whether CVC intends to pay the ransom or not , or even if the transaction has already been performed. According to sources informed the website Diário do Grande ABC, the fee for the release of the systems required by criminals would be R$ millions in cryptocurrencies. Finally, these sources would also have said that the company is studying ways to compensate shopkeepers for damages; but still without any confirmation of the process that will be used for this purpose.
Source: Diário do Grande ABC
