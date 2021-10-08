cvc-continues-to-lose-sales-due-to-ransomware-attack

The sales system of the travel and leisure company CVC is still inoperative, after the cyber attack suffered on Saturday (2). The company’s franchisees are complaining about the damage caused by the delay in resolution, which, according to market estimates, costs R$ million per day — the value comes from a source in the Diário do Grande ABC and is not confirmed by the CVC.

As reported by

Canaltech on Monday (4), Submarino Travel and CVC, companies belonging to the same group, were targeted in a virtual attack on Saturday. Although in the alert released last week the company did not detail the incident, a statement sent to the market on Wednesday (6) confirmed that the systems were hijacked and criminals are charging ransom to release them, setting up a virtual kidnapping attack , the famous ransomware.

According to the Diário do Grande ABC portal, CVC franchised retailers are having a lot of problems with the unavailability of the company’s sales system. Some sellers, who do not work exclusively with CVC, are redirecting transactions to other travel operators.

According to the Diário do Grande ABC portal, CVC franchised retailers are having a lot of problems with the unavailability of the company's sales system. Some sellers, who do not work exclusively with CVC, are redirecting transactions to other travel operators.

The more than 850 CVC retailers also report that customers who had purchased packages by the operator before the criminal attack are concerned about the situation, asking if their personal and credit card data were compromised in this invasion. In addition, shopkeepers lament that the attack has left CVC's sales system, called systur, unavailable as early as October, a month in which, historically, the travel and leisure market heats up due to the search for packages to the holiday season. Message displayed when entering the Submarino website Trips. (Image: Publicity/Submarine Travel)

Persistent damage, however, is not only felt by CVC and its tenants. Until the publication of this article, Submarino Viagens, the other website affected by the attack, when accessed, still displays a message about the offensive; and customer service remains unavailable.

Criminals are targeting the travel industry