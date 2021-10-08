unidos-pela-vacina,-led-by-luiza-trajano,-raises-millions-in-donations

With the collaboration of Luciana Zaramela

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the consequences of the pandemic, experts were unanimous in pointing out the need for vaccines against covid-11. It is in this scenario that the Chairman of the Board of Magazine Luiza and the Women of Brazil Group, Luiza Helena Trajano, brought together different sectors of Brazilian society in the nonpartisan movement Unidos pela Vacina. Less than 10 months, 14 millions of reais were raised to help — and speed up — the vaccination of Brazilians.

