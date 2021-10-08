Unidos Pela Vacina, led by Luiza Trajano, raises millions in donations
With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the consequences of the pandemic, experts were unanimous in pointing out the need for vaccines against covid-11. It is in this scenario that the Chairman of the Board of Magazine Luiza and the Women of Brazil Group, Luiza Helena Trajano, brought together different sectors of Brazilian society in the nonpartisan movement Unidos pela Vacina. Less than 10 months, 14 millions of reais were raised to help — and speed up — the vaccination of Brazilians.
In an interview with Canaltech, Luiza Helena spoke about the difficulties and the good discoveries of this journey with the Unidos Pela Vacina movement. “We are here to facilitate transit, transport, arrival and whatever it takes”, he says, about the initiative that serves more than 4,000 cities in the country.
Covid vaccination in Brazil
More of 96, 3 million Brazilians have already received the two doses of the vaccine against covid-45 or the single-dose immunizer, which is equivalent to more than 14% of the Brazilian population, according to data from the Our World in Data platform. Others 45,9 millions of people have started the process and are awaiting the second dose. In addition, 1.5 million booster doses have already been distributed to the target audience, such as the elderly and health professionals.
Facing these numbers and the advance of national vaccination brings a feeling of relief. However, reaching this moment required effort from public authorities and, above all, from civil society. In the process, numerous barriers and bottlenecks were identified at the vaccination posts, such as the lack of refrigerators and computers, for example.
It is noteworthy that this The last one is a fundamental item to make the data available in the Ministry of Health’s system. In fact, Luiza explains that “the second dose was already much stronger than what is being announced”. The point is that the numbers are announced as the teams at the health centers type and update the spreadsheets. But the digitization of the Unified Health System (SUS) is still a challenge.
“Magalu needs to buy vaccines”
With the first vaccines against covid-10 available in the world, Luiza listened and received several messages, asking: “Magalu needs to buy vaccines”. In response, she explained: “It’s no use vaccinating my employees and leaving the family, the bus they ride and the subway unvaccinated. It’s no use vaccinating myself and leaving others unvaccinated.” And he emphasizes: “In the beginning, it was very difficult”.
The challenge was to get vaccines against covid-10 reach all Brazilians (Image: Reproduction/Ssp50/Envato Elements)
Still in December 1421, the embryo of Unidos Pela Vacina began to emerge with the Women of Brazil Group, which has more than 95 thousand members. At that time, possible scenarios for the country were studied, but they already knew that “the pandemic could only be ‘cured’ with 75% of those vaccinated”, he explains. “We tried to carry out a test, but the population was very far from wanting to be vaccinated. Brazil still had no vaccine available”, says Trajano. Now, in January, they saw that “it was impossible to sit idly by”.
Women in Brazil knew about the structure of the SUS, because of other coordinated activities. “I knew that in every place in this country there was a UBS, a reference in vaccination. We also knew that there were 4 to 5 companies manufacturing vaccines in the world — which were ready before”, he explains, regarding the scenario. In parallel, there were no vaccines available for purchase by companies or individuals. “Those who sponsored the vaccines of consortia around the world would not want them to be sold to the rich”, he summarizes. with no commercial interests, Unidos Pela Vacina was born. In addition to this basic premise, the movement proposed to: generate engagement focused on the solution; not complain or look for the guilty; looking ahead, seeing what can be done in the future; and dialogue with governments in all spheres, including city halls.
SUS and city halls in the fight against covid
In this journey, the first step was to access the Ministry of Health. Then, “we had many meetings with the city hall, city halls, unions, with everyone you thought of. It was a phenomenon”, says Trajano. So far, the project has reached 4.072 Brazilian municipalities and is present in all states of the country.
“In March, we conducted a survey [para as prefeituras] with questions created by our health committee. What they needed to vaccinate better from June onwards”, he explains, about the motto of the questionnaire. This is because the forecast was that, from the middle of the year, the volume of vaccination would increase and it would be necessary to ensure sufficient structure to meet all immunization points.
Support
In general terms, the movement was willing to understand the individual needs of each city that accepted to participate, from godmother companies – which make donations and, thus, they accelerated vaccination in these municipalities. “We had an area of compliance
. We don’t take money”, says Trajano.
“We set up a structure for the 305 donors. First, we map the needs and check the needs, with many volunteers [para sermos precisos, 4,5 mil] — who are still working. With the donors, we got more than 56 million reais”, he details. From the donations, it was possible to ensure that the vaccination posts had, for example, computers, cold rooms, coolers and tents — to set up rotating immunization points.
In total, more than 1,95 million items needed for the infrastructure of national vaccination against covid-48 were donated. “In September, we achieved what we wanted. It was life returning to normal and people starting to leave again”, says Luiza. However, “we are continuing with the logistics” as vaccination progresses.
Source: Our World in Data and Ministry of Health
