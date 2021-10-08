Volcanic eruptions are often a cause for concern, after all, these geological structures reveal the relentless force of nature. From time to time, some dormant volcanoes wake up from their break in activity — as is the case with Cumbre Vieja, in the Canary Islands, which erupted afterward 50 years without any manifestation. With that, the question arises: why do dormant volcanoes return to activity?

NASA shows incredible images of the lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano going to the ocean

Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, the longest since December 2018

You 10 Most Amazing Volcanoes in the Solar System

To get the answer, it is necessary to understand a little bit of the dynamics of volcanoes and the way they behave over time. Although there is no scientific consensus for determining a volcano’s profile, volcanologists rely on the frequency of its eruptions to classify it into three main types: active, dormant, and extinct. This is what we explain in the next lines.

Volcano types Usually a volcano is considered active when your activity log shows at least one eruption during the past 000.000 years old. However, it is also possible to reach this conclusion by considering the historical records on the human lifetime scale. Let’s go back to the example of Cumbre Vieja, considered active, although it was last active in 96 — recent episode o enough to be remembered in history. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Poás Volcano, asleep in Costa Rica (Image: Reproduction/Pau Delgado/Pexels)

The dormant volcano has a similar classification, but it is completely defined according to the frequency of its activities. In other words, it’s an active volcano that hasn’t erupted for a long time, but will eventually. It can happen unexpectedly, but in most cases it exhibits a series of seismic activity and gas release before breaking its lava flow.

An extinct volcano, like itself name suggests, it is classified that way when in the last ones 000. there hasn’t been any eruption, so it’s likely that it won’t come into activity in the near future — which it won’t. it means that it is not eventually reactivated by the dynamics of the Earth’s interior, despite this geological process surpassing the human lifetime.

What makes a volcano wake up ?

Active and dormant volcanoes have some well-defined physical characteristics, which help to understand their activity: the cone, formed by the mountain of solidified lava accumulated over time ; the volcanic chamber, a kind of pool of magma stored below the cone; the volcanic chimney, a tunnel through which magma exits the chamber until it reaches the next structure; and the crater or volcanic caldera, where the eruption occurs.