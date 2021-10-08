Worlds 2021 | RED loses to PEACE and bids farewell to LoL Worlds

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
0
worlds-2021-|-red-loses-to-peace-and-bids-farewell-to-lol-worlds

RED Canids’ journey to the Group Stage at the World of League of Legends ended this Friday (8) against PEACE. Whoever won the match would face Cloud 9 in another series better than 5 to define the team in the group stage.

  • Worlds

| RED Canids qualifies for MD5 and faces PEACE

  • Worlds | RED Canids shows strength, but loses the two games of the day
  • Worlds 100 | All about the League of Legends World Cup

    — CBLOL (@CBLOL) October 8,

    • In the first game, the Brazilians started well, with Titan taking the first kill of the game. But a dragon fight at the bottom of the map and a somewhat delayed communication from RED yielded kills for PEACE.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!


    In some fights in the middle lane, the pack secured a lot of advantage with toplaner Guigo, managing to fit a good ultimate for Titan to gain more advantage with his Ezreal. With an excellent game on the part of RED, the team opened the series with a victory against the team from Oceania.

    — CBLOL (@CBLOL) October 8,

    With the choices very similar to the first game, the story of the second round started differently. Rocked by the victory, RED was flustered at the beginning of the game, but managed to calm the spirits after giving two kills to PEACE. Even trying to play the same aggressive style of the first game, the wolves ended up losing the second game.

    — CBLOL (@CBLOL) October 8,


    In the third game, RED Canids tried to change things, but PEACE’s game was fitting better and, little by little, the opposing team built a very big advantage. Even with RED betting on aggressive champions, PEACE had two characters who came out of the curve, with the sniper Violet and her Aphelios dictating the pace of the game.

      — CBLOL (@CBLOL) October 8,


    For the fourth game in the series, RED Canids brought the return of Avenger to the team, who hadn’t played for RED since the CBLOL play-offs. It looks like the time off hasn’t left the player off the pace, with him starting off very well in the match and helping hunter Aegis grow with his Lee Sin.

    — CBLOL (@CBLOL) October 8,


    The fifth game started dramatic for the pack, with PEACE gaining a lot of advantage across the map, and the situation getting more and more painful for the Brazilian team. With the level 1 of the teams having been unfavorable for the Brazilians, the team was going into despair. RED still tried to fight, but failed to qualify, losing the 3-2 contest.