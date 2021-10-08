Round 6 | What are the symbols on the Netflix series masks?

Among the details that caught the most attention in the series Round 6, the original South Korean production by Netflix, are the three symbols that are on the masks of game officials, which also appear printed on the invitation card for players. But what do the triangle, the square and the circle mean?

Round 6 | Doll of the series is placed in front of a mall and scares pedestrians Round 6 was more than years in development, says creator Round 6 | Netflix is ​​looking for the “right structure” for Season 2



There are two meanings to these symbols. The first one is related to the Korean alphabet: the circle represents the letter O, the triangle is part of the J and the square is the M. Together, these letters form OJM, which are the initials of the name of the game and series in Korean: Ojingeo Geim.

Image: Disclosure/Netflix The other meaning is more complex and is related to employee hierarchies, with each symbol assigned to the given function of workers. Those who have the shape of a circle are in charge of doing the menial tasks, such as cleaning and disposing of the bodies. Those who have triangles on their mask are protectors, executioners, and are always armed. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and even free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,55 per month, with free trial for 30 days. What are you waiting for?

As for those who have the square symbol are responsible for supervising other workers and players alike. So, the hierarchy has the square at the top, followed by the triangle and finally the circle. Above all of them is the leader of the game, obviously, who wears a dark outfit and a different mask, with geometric human facial features, which also alters his voice.