Round 6 | What are the symbols on the Netflix series masks?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
0
round-6-|-what-are-the-symbols-on-the-netflix-series-masks?

Among the details that caught the most attention in the series Round 6, the original South Korean production by Netflix, are the three symbols that are on the masks of game officials, which also appear printed on the invitation card for players. But what do the triangle, the square and the circle mean?

  • Round 6 | Doll of the series is placed in front of a mall and scares pedestrians
  • Round 6 was more than years in development, says creator
  • Round 6 | Netflix is ​​looking for the “right structure” for Season 2

There are two meanings to these symbols. The first one is related to the Korean alphabet: the circle represents the letter O, the triangle is part of the J and the square is the M. Together, these letters form OJM, which are the initials of the name of the game and series in Korean: Ojingeo Geim.

Image: Disclosure/Netflix

The other meaning is more complex and is related to employee hierarchies, with each symbol assigned to the given function of workers. Those who have the shape of a circle are in charge of doing the menial tasks, such as cleaning and disposing of the bodies. Those who have triangles on their mask are protectors, executioners, and are always armed.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

  • Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and even free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,55 per month, with free trial for 30 days. What are you waiting for?

    As for those who have the square symbol are responsible for supervising other workers and players alike. So, the hierarchy has the square at the top, followed by the triangle and finally the circle. Above all of them is the leader of the game, obviously, who wears a dark outfit and a different mask, with geometric human facial features, which also alters his voice.

    Image: Disclosure/Netflix

    The VIP guests, who appear more in the At the end of the series, they also wear masks, these with animal themes, and the employees who serve these people also have their faces covered, with only their eyes showing.

    Round 6 is an original series from Netflix.

    Source: ScreenRant

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
    0
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of iPad Pro may soon have a new design with horizontal use

    iPad Pro may soon have a new design with horizontal use

    September 24, 2021
    Photo of How to manage the bookmark bar in Microsoft Edge

    How to manage the bookmark bar in Microsoft Edge

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of Shardul Thakur ravindra jadeja: why ravindra jadeja sent before rishabh pant and ajinkya rahane; Shardul Thakur on ravindra jadeja batting order; Why was Ravindra Jadeja sent before Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant? Shardul Thakur replied

    Shardul Thakur ravindra jadeja: why ravindra jadeja sent before rishabh pant and ajinkya rahane; Shardul Thakur on ravindra jadeja batting order; Why was Ravindra Jadeja sent before Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant? Shardul Thakur replied

    September 3, 2021
    Photo of SUCCESS SALES | Galaxy S20 FE goes on sale with this Magalu coupon

    SUCCESS SALES | Galaxy S20 FE goes on sale with this Magalu coupon

    October 5, 2021
    Back to top button