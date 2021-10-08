best-apps-to-manage-car-expenses

Anyone who owns a car knows the importance of keeping track of expenses. Supplies, maintenance, tolls and property tax are some of the recurring expenses with your vehicle. In order not to forget any dates and register the values, it is recommended to use a car management app on your cell phone.

4 best apps for calculate fuel

5 best apps for car rentals

This category of apps provides functions to record fuels, compare values, calculate fuel and keep reminders for future maintenance. There is the possibility to register multiple vehicles, follow reports and export them to your computer. Here are five apps to control your car expenses!

1. Niun Auto Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free Niun Auto provides a simple interface to gather all expenses and maintenance on the vehicle. The application’s main screen displays the expenses for the current month, with the possibility of comparing with the average consumption and accessing graphs with the recent variation. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Use the app for financial control of your vehicles (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

There are several options for recording expenses, including fines, tolls, longer journeys and other operations. The application also has an area to control the schedules for your vehicle with odometer markings for oil change, revisions, balancing and marking the dates to pay IPVA. In addition, there is a fuel calculator to determine the best cost-benefit between alcohol and gasoline.

The app is free and syncs all data with your account for access on other devices. Niun Auto allows you to register up to two different vehicles, cataloged by name, make and model.

2. Drivvo Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free with in-app purchase option Drivvo is a complete option for you to store all expenses and recipes with your car. The application can be used to record supplies, maintenance, repairs and other expense categories, with the ability to quickly export the data in CSV format to your computer. It is a very useful tool for private or professional drivers who need to monitor a fleet of vehicles. Drive provides graphics and reports about your vehicle (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) By sending notifications, the app constantly sends out reminders to fill up, calibrate the tires and perform periodic maintenance. After inserting the consumption and supply records, the platform calculates which forecast to replenish, brings all the information separated in graphs and reports, and even allows exporting all this data to a spreadsheet. How to access and use Drivvo to calculate your car expenses Drivvo still counts with a Pro version, offered for R$ per year. With this subscription, you can backup, synchronize data and include unlimited records for vehicles and receipts. 3. Driving Registration, Car Maintenance, Tracker Compatibility: Android

Price: free with in-app purchase option Also known as Motolog, this app for Android gathers all the pending issues related to your car. Allows you to add data from your vehicles and can even import information from other applications in the segment, such as Drivvo and Fuelio. This way, you can switch apps without having to fill in all the records again. App displays your records in a timeline (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) One of the most interesting features of the app is the ability to log runs. It is possible, for example, to link the tool to the vehicle’s bluetooth system and obtain automatic records of your trips. The app calculates time, mileage and can even draw an estimate on fuel consumption. In addition to adding all the information, it is possible to activate family sharing to share the data with other people who also use the same car. The application has a paid version, available for R$ 3,99 per month or BRL 15,99 per year, which removes ads and allows unlimited registrations. The app’s translation has some problems, as many terms are displayed in English on some screens. 4. Fuel

Compatibility: Android

Price:

free with in-app purchase option

Fuelio has support for different car models: cars, motorcycles, buses and trucks are covered by the app’s features. Just enter your vehicle’s fuel or overhead records to access all the information in a timeline and check consumption statistics.

Record your expenses in Fuelio (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) The registration options vary between maintenance, fines, tolls and supplies. In addition to entering a description about each expense, the app also allows you to add attachments, such as receipts and odometer images. In order not to miss an important repair or appointment, you can activate reminders by notification. Fuelio is a free app and allows you to link with your Google Drive or Dropbox account for backup and sync. The app also has a graphics area, supply estimates and GPS travel tracking. 5. Simply Auto Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free with in-app purchase option Available for Android and iOS, Simply Auto stands out for versatility. The platform can be accessed by cell phone or computer, with a browser version, and maintains data synchronization. If you’d rather just export the data, you can generate a CSV file and upload it to a Google Drive account. Simply Auto offers average statistics for each record (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The app’s main screen has two main categories. In the first, it is possible to record expenses, supplies and distances covered. The second one displays the main statistics based on the information filled in, showing the recent averages for the consumption of your vehicle.

The free version of the application allows you to register up to 4 vehicles, with a limit of 19 trips registered per month and up to 12 additional services. Paid versions are offered with plans starting at R$ 028,99, in a single payment, and expand the limit to up to 7 automobiles.