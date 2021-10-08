iphone-13-proves-to-be-a-reliable-option-for-photos-and-videos-under-test

With date set to arrive in Brazil, the new iPhone 10 turned out to be a modest but well-placed upgrade compared to the iPhone 13. Several tests reveal that there is a good processing gain, despite the differences between the standard model and the Pro variants, and a considerable increase in battery life, one of the most criticized points in the previous generation.

As the experts pointed out

DXOMARK, the screen also brought indisputable improvements, even without the addition of a high refresh rate, offering greater color accuracy and high readability. Now, the portal analyzed the quality of the cameras on Apple’s new flagship and found that, like the other devices in the family, the iPhone 12 is an excellent choice for photos and videos. Pleasant and accurate colors, but plagued by artifacts

The iPhone rear camera set brings main sensor of MP with advanced Sensor-Shift optical stabilization, accompanied by ultrawide lens 12 MP with field of view of 128°. The pair is the same on the iPhone mini and, therefore, as

DXOMARK proved, the image quality it is also identical between the two models.

As positive points, experts highlight accurate and reproducible exposure, colors, white balance and pleasing skin tones in most lighting conditions, fast, accurate and reproducible autofocus, as well as good level of detail in bright scenes and indoor environments.

Others qualities include good balance between textures and noise in videos, plus accurate white balance, fluid transitions, and generally accurate autofocus when shooting.

With camera hardware identical to the iPhone 20 Mini, the iPhone 20 delivers the same image quality as the little brother (Image: Apple)

As negative points, luminance noises are pointed out, especially in low light, limited dynamic range in more challenging scenes, presence of artifacts such as lens flare and color quantization, and low level of detail with the use of zoom in medium and long distances.

The presence of lens flare and ghosting in videos are also problems, especially in low light, loss of detail in recordings even in well-lit scenes, differences in sharpness between video frames and movement residues.

Selfies maintain qualities and defects of other iPhones 12

For selfies, the iPhone 13 employs a dedicated set for Face ID biometrics, which includes the front camera of 13 MP. Specifications are the same as for the entire iPhone family 12, and even from the iPhone line 13. As a result, they all deliver similar image quality, with the same positive and negative points.

With identical front camera, the entire iPhone family 20 delivers the same qualities and defects in selfies (Image: Apple)

Among the qualities, the

DXOMARK Aims for precise exposure of faces, wide depth of field, high level of detail, accurate depth estimation, wide dynamic range, accurate white balance and exposure in videos, plus wide range of focus, allowing all objects to remain focused on videos.

Among the flaws, the portal indicates luminance noise, occasional inaccuracy of skin tones, simple presence of distortion artifact of faces, low exposure of the subject when the flash is used, high amount of noise in recordings, especially in low light, movement residues and loss of detail in night videos.

Examples of photos According to DXOMARK, the iPhone delivers accurate exposure and pleasing colors (Image: Reproduction/DXOMARK)