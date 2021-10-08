steve-jobs-would-have-tried-to-convince-dell-to-adopt-the-mac-os-in-their-computers

Michell Dell refused because he thought no one would use that unknown system , which could obviously damage your company’s reputation. Even so, Jobs would not have given up: he installed the Mac OS on a Dell and showed the CEO how it ran perfectly. Dell thought it was a great idea and told Jobs he would pay a licensing fee for every PC sold with the Mac OS, but he received a counter-proposal.

Dell’s no-good deal

Steve feared that the licensing scheme could harm Apple’s own Mac computer sales because Dell’s PCs were cheaper. Apple’s founder suggested that Dell just load the system along with Windows on each PC and let customers decide which software to use, paying Apple a percentage for each PC sold, which would yield hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties , even if no user used the operating system.

According to the founder of the computer company, Jobs’ math didn’t work for him because the customers, who were mostly large companies, didn’t have no interest in using the Apple operating system. “Steve’s proposal would have been interesting only if we said, ‘OK, we’ll pay you every time we use the Mac OS,’ but pay you every time we don’t use it… Nice try, Steve!” Dell.

Obviously the entrepreneur had no idea about the future of the Apple system or about the payment of royalties, which made him reject the idea. Needless to say, after the rejection, Jobs maintained the exclusivity of his system on Macs and left Windows for the PCs, a rivalry that persists to this day.

Dell and Jobs dueled over the years in the market, without ever having stopped being friends. However, if the deal had been successful, in the founder’s view, this could have drastically changed the trajectory of Windows and Mac in computers.

Source: Cnet