Steve Jobs would have tried to convince Dell to adopt the Mac OS in their computers

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
2
steve-jobs-would-have-tried-to-convince-dell-to-adopt-the-mac-os-in-their-computers

Ten years after the passing of Steve Jobs, the world is still discovering stories and trivia about the genius founding Apple. The most recent news was a case revealed by Dell CEO Michael Dell about an alleged attempt to license the Mac OS on the company’s computers.

  • MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and more: what to expect from Apple’s October event
  • macOS has critical flaw that allows attackers to execute code
  • Before leaving Apple in 2025, Tim Cook prepares a new category of products

Jobs would have offered a proposal to the manufacturer: to leave the company’s Intel architecture computers exclusive to the Apple system in exchange for royalties for use. At the time, the creator of Apple had just founded NeXT, in 1985, and wanted its operating system to come pre -installed on Dell PCs to build a solid pillar of users. The software in question was not yet the Mac OS that came later, but a precursor that was the basis of the company’s subsequent systems.

Steve Jobs wanted the Mac OS embedded in Dell computers (Image: Playback /NeoWin)

Michell Dell refused because he thought no one would use that unknown system , which could obviously damage your company’s reputation. Even so, Jobs would not have given up: he installed the Mac OS on a Dell and showed the CEO how it ran perfectly. Dell thought it was a great idea and told Jobs he would pay a licensing fee for every PC sold with the Mac OS, but he received a counter-proposal.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Dell’s no-good deal

Steve feared that the licensing scheme could harm Apple’s own Mac computer sales because Dell’s PCs were cheaper. Apple’s founder suggested that Dell just load the system along with Windows on each PC and let customers decide which software to use, paying Apple a percentage for each PC sold, which would yield hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties , even if no user used the operating system.

According to the founder of the computer company, Jobs’ math didn’t work for him because the customers, who were mostly large companies, didn’t have no interest in using the Apple operating system. “Steve’s proposal would have been interesting only if we said, ‘OK, we’ll pay you every time we use the Mac OS,’ but pay you every time we don’t use it… Nice try, Steve!” Dell.

Obviously the entrepreneur had no idea about the future of the Apple system or about the payment of royalties, which made him reject the idea. Needless to say, after the rejection, Jobs maintained the exclusivity of his system on Macs and left Windows for the PCs, a rivalry that persists to this day.

Dell and Jobs dueled over the years in the market, without ever having stopped being friends. However, if the deal had been successful, in the founder’s view, this could have drastically changed the trajectory of Windows and Mac in computers.

Source: Cnet

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Chang'e 5's first batch of lunar samples is analyzed in China

Chang'e 5's first batch of lunar samples is analyzed in China

September 17, 2021
Photo of Afghanistan has approximately $1 trillion worth of mineral reserves

Afghanistan has approximately $1 trillion worth of mineral reserves

August 23, 2021
Photo of The main game releases of the week (10/04 to 10/09)

The main game releases of the week (10/04 to 10/09)

October 4, 2021
Photo of Hyundai’s hydrogen-powered car does 900 km per tank and still purifies the air

Hyundai’s hydrogen-powered car does 900 km per tank and still purifies the air

September 2, 2021
Back to top button