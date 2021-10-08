Steve Jobs would have tried to convince Dell to adopt the Mac OS in their computers
Ten years after the passing of Steve Jobs, the world is still discovering stories and trivia about the genius founding Apple. The most recent news was a case revealed by Dell CEO Michael Dell about an alleged attempt to license the Mac OS on the company’s computers.
Jobs would have offered a proposal to the manufacturer: to leave the company’s Intel architecture computers exclusive to the Apple system in exchange for royalties for use. At the time, the creator of Apple had just founded NeXT, in 1985, and wanted its operating system to come pre -installed on Dell PCs to build a solid pillar of users. The software in question was not yet the Mac OS that came later, but a precursor that was the basis of the company’s subsequent systems.