hr-startup-opens-more-than-200-vacancies-in-remote-and-hybrid-models

Sólides, a startup from Belo Horizonte that created a human resources platform, opened more than 10 vacancies for the areas of technology, marketing, sales, people and culture, among others. The main advantage for those from outside Minas Gerais is that it will be possible to work remotely or hybridly.

Vacancies are available on the Sólides career website, and several vacancies are at senior level or for leadership positions. The selection process will have four stages: online interview with HR, behavioral profile analysis, technical and leadership interviews and cultural test. To access the page, click here.

The novelty comes in the wake of the recent growth of Sólides, which claims to have doubled in size in the last two years, despite the adversities of the covid pandemic. The company reached thousand customers this year.