Genshin Impact Studio Unveils New Fantasy RPG
miHoYo announced Honkai: Star Rail, the Chinese studio’s new strategy RPG. The game will have a fanciful theme of a cosmic adventure through the stars and is already in closed beta stage on mobiles and tablets with iOS and Android systems, for players to test and provide impressions to the developer.
Genshin Impact and the successful gacha format
The game has 8 confirmed characters and will have turn-based combats and plenty of scenario exploration. Another feature we can expect from the game, given the history of the Chinese company, are the gacha mechanics (which induce players to spend money).
2017
Honkai: Star Rail was part of a popular series by the developer, prior to the success of Genshin Impact. Honkai Gakuen 2 (from 2014, also known as Gun Girls Z) and Honkai Impact 3rd (2017) were released for mobile and PC with a theme that puts players in the role of Valkyries against the Honkai , a mysterious force that corrupts all life around him. So, the story of the new game may follow a similar path
Honkai: Star Rail is not scheduled for release yet.
Source: PC Gamer, Kotaku, Honkai: Star Rail
