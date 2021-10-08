genshin-impact-studio-unveils-new-fantasy-rpg

miHoYo announced Honkai: Star Rail, the Chinese studio’s new strategy RPG. The game will have a fanciful theme of a cosmic adventure through the stars and is already in closed beta stage on mobiles and tablets with iOS and Android systems, for players to test and provide impressions to the developer.

Genshin Impact: Razer Announces Gamer Chair and Game Themed Accessories

Genshin Impact and the successful gacha format

Review: New World | Survive to improve

The game has 8 confirmed characters and will have turn-based combats and plenty of scenario exploration. Another feature we can expect from the game, given the history of the Chinese company, are the gacha mechanics (which induce players to spend money).