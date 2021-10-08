Genshin Impact Studio Unveils New Fantasy RPG

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
1
genshin-impact-studio-unveils-new-fantasy-rpg

miHoYo announced Honkai: Star Rail, the Chinese studio’s new strategy RPG. The game will have a fanciful theme of a cosmic adventure through the stars and is already in closed beta stage on mobiles and tablets with iOS and Android systems, for players to test and provide impressions to the developer.

  • Genshin Impact: Razer Announces Gamer Chair and Game Themed Accessories

    • Genshin Impact and the successful gacha format

  • Review: New World | Survive to improve

    • The game has 8 confirmed characters and will have turn-based combats and plenty of scenario exploration. Another feature we can expect from the game, given the history of the Chinese company, are the gacha mechanics (which induce players to spend money).

    2017

    Honkai: Star Rail was part of a popular series by the developer, prior to the success of Genshin Impact. Honkai Gakuen 2 (from 2014, also known as Gun Girls Z) and Honkai Impact 3rd (2017) were released for mobile and PC with a theme that puts players in the role of Valkyries against the Honkai , a mysterious force that corrupts all life around him. So, the story of the new game may follow a similar path

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    2017

    Honkai: Star Rail is not scheduled for release yet.

  • Subscribe to Xbox Live Gold here to play multiplayer on your console and still have access to exclusive offers

    • Source: PC Gamer, Kotaku, Honkai: Star Rail

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    2017 2017 2014 2017

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of How to add weather forecast to Instagram Stories

    How to add weather forecast to Instagram Stories

    October 8, 2021
    Photo of Small satellite launched from ISS will help predict dangerous solar storms

    Small satellite launched from ISS will help predict dangerous solar storms

    October 8, 2021
    Photo of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review | Above average premium intermediary

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review | Above average premium intermediary

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of Logitech launches MX Keys Mini with ergonomic design and up to 5 months of battery life

    Logitech launches MX Keys Mini with ergonomic design and up to 5 months of battery life

    September 28, 2021
    Back to top button