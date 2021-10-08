netflix-will-have-to-edit-phone-number-that-appears-in-round-6;-see-the-reason

The alleged owner of the number, an executive named Kim Gil-young, revealed to the Korean press from the South that has been “bombed” with calls and messages, with the frequency being so great that it is difficult to live normally. She says that many of the messages, including, are from people asking to be invited to participate in the fictional game.

Image: Disclosure/Netflix

Gil-young also said that there are people interested in buying the number, making millionaire offers, including Huh Kyung-young, candidate for the presidency of the parents. The politician would have offered the amount of 100 million won to buy the number, an amount equivalent to R$ 462 millions. She refused all proposals and says she doesn’t want to change numbers so as not to lose important contacts.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!