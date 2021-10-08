Netflix will have to edit phone number that appears in Round 6; see the reason
The popularity of Round 6 has not only brought good fruit, but also some unpleasant consequences. In the series, a phone number appears on the screen, the one that players need to call to join the “squid game”. However, the number actually exists and the person who owns the line is not at all satisfied with it.
In response to the complaint, Netflix and Siren Pictures revealed that they did not know that the number belonged to someone and that they already are arranging editing on the series. “Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this issue, including editing the scenes with phone numbers if necessary,” said the streaming platform.
