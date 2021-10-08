apple-watch-series-6-is-discontinued-with-start-of-series-7-pre-order

With the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 7 it was only a matter of time before the company announced it pre-ordered the latest model and finally removed the previous year’s model from its website . And it finally happened; the Watch Series 6 is now off the watch list on the Apple website and is officially discontinued.

On Apple’s national website the Watch Series 6 is still displayed, but when entering its page and clicking to see prices the user is directed to the Watch Series 7 ad.

So Apple stops producing the watch and focuses on three models: the Watch Series 7 unveiled this year with more screen, rugged body and fast charging, the Watch SE as the mid-range for most users, and the Watch Series 3 as the entry-level model for those who don’t want to spend so much on a watch or look for a cheap model for children or the elderly.

Watch Series 6 is officially discontinued by Apple and removed from the international site (Image: Reproduction /Apple)515329

Despite the end of production official Apple Watch Series 6, the model will continue to be found very easily in Brazilian and international retail and can be an excellent depending on the value.

The device does not have a release date in Brazil, but the local Apple Store already lists the Watch Series 7 with an official price starting at R$ 5.33 , while the Watch SE is sold from R$ 3.1100 and the Watch Series 3 from R $2.33.