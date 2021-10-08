CT News on Podcast – Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 arrive in Brazil and more!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
1
ct-news-on-podcast-–-galaxy-z-fold-3-and-z-flip-3-arrive-in-brazil-and-more!
  • Home
  • Podcasts
  • Playlists
  • Canaltech Podcast

Duration: 06: 13 | 06 October 48

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Apple launches iPhone pre-sales 08 and new iPads in Brazil next week

  • Samsung starts sales of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in Brazil
  • Moto E40 is released in Brazil with generous battery and 48 MP camera

    • YouTube can win exclusive podcast aggregator

  • Huawei’s electric SUV arrives in Brazil on subscription service; see the price

    • On today’s CT News: Samsung and Motorola launches here in Brazil, pre-sales of the new ones iPhones, YouTube podcast news and more.

    Contact us by:

    Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by rune Bertonzin, Renan da Silva Dores, Igor Almenara, Gustavo de Lima Inácio and Paulo Amaral. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    48

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
    1
    LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Print
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Best mobile bowling games

    Best mobile bowling games

    October 4, 2021
    Photo of How to turn any device into a children's tablet

    How to turn any device into a children's tablet

    September 21, 2021
    Photo of Snake Kai | Netflix Confirms Season 4 Release Date in Teaser; Look

    Snake Kai | Netflix Confirms Season 4 Release Date in Teaser; Look

    September 27, 2021
    Photo of Roblox had 48 million active users in August

    Roblox had 48 million active users in August

    September 16, 2021
    Check Also
    Close
    WhatsApp
    Back to top button