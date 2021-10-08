CT News on Podcast – Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 arrive in Brazil and more!

Home Podcasts Playlists Canaltech Podcast Duration: 06: 13 | 06 October 48 Welcome to our daily "newspaper" with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more. In this issue, we talk about: Apple launches iPhone pre-sales 08 and new iPads in Brazil next week Samsung starts sales of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in Brazil Moto E40 is released in Brazil with generous battery and 48 MP camera YouTube can win exclusive podcast aggregator Huawei's electric SUV arrives in Brazil on subscription service; see the price On today's CT News: Samsung and Motorola launches here in Brazil, pre-sales of the new ones iPhones, YouTube podcast news and more. Contact us by: Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https:\/\/canalte.ch\/c\/p5oez Apply for the Mau\u00e1 entrance exam at: https:\/\/maua.br\/vestibular This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by rune Bertonzin, Renan da Silva Dores, Igor Almenara, Gustavo de Lima In\u00e1cio and Paulo Amaral. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga. 48