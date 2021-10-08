CT News on Podcast – Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 arrive in Brazil and more!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Apple launches iPhone pre-sales 08 and new iPads in Brazil next week

Samsung starts sales of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in Brazil

Moto E40 is released in Brazil with generous battery and 48 MP camera

YouTube can win exclusive podcast aggregator

Huawei’s electric SUV arrives in Brazil on subscription service; see the price

