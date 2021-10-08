how-to-use-instagram's-secret-font-in-stories-texts

Like any self-respecting social network, Instagram (Android | iOS | Web) has some tricks up its sleeve that the platform itself does not officially reveal to users. One of these functions is the secret font “Papyrus”, which can be used in the app’s Stories.

The name is a reference to the word “papyrus”, which was used as a support for writing in Ancient Egypt. For this reason, the font follows the same typographic style, characteristic of the time. Want to know how to turn on the secret feature on Instagram? Learn in the following tutorial.

Step 1:

on your Instagram home screen, open the Stories function by tapping the circle with your photo or the “+” button to create a new post.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! To use Instagram’s secret font, first let’s create a Stories (Screenshot : Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 2: Capture a photo or video in Stories. Then tap the “Aa” icon in the upper right corner of the screen to open the text option. Select the tool for write text in Stories. It is from there that the secret source can be used (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 3: look for the font that follows the same style as Comic Sans . The Comic Sans-style font hides the secret font trick “Papyrus” (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4:

type the word “papyrus” (without the quotation marks). When you finish typing, the text will assume the typographic style that refers to ancient Egyptian writings.

On the left, the font is still Comic Sans style, however, when the word “Papyrus” is spelled out in full ( on the right), then it adopts the typographic style of ancient Egyptian writing (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)