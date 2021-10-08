How to use Instagram's secret font in Stories texts

Like any self-respecting social network, Instagram (Android | iOS | Web) has some tricks up its sleeve that the platform itself does not officially reveal to users. One of these functions is the secret font “Papyrus”, which can be used in the app’s Stories.

  • How to put text on Instagram Reels
  • How to post autoresponders on Instagram
  • How to link to Instagram stories

The name is a reference to the word “papyrus”, which was used as a support for writing in Ancient Egypt. For this reason, the font follows the same typographic style, characteristic of the time. Want to know how to turn on the secret feature on Instagram? Learn in the following tutorial.

Step 1:

on your Instagram home screen, open the Stories function by tapping the circle with your photo or the “+” button to create a new post.

To use Instagram’s secret font, first let’s create a Stories (Screenshot : Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2:

Capture a photo or video in Stories. Then tap the “Aa” icon in the upper right corner of the screen to open the text option.

Select the tool for write text in Stories. It is from there that the secret source can be used (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3:

look for the font that follows the same style as Comic Sans .

The Comic Sans-style font hides the secret font trick “Papyrus” (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4:

type the word “papyrus” (without the quotation marks). When you finish typing, the text will assume the typographic style that refers to ancient Egyptian writings.

On the left, the font is still Comic Sans style, however, when the word “Papyrus” is spelled out in full ( on the right), then it adopts the typographic style of ancient Egyptian writing (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5:

Now just write the text you want, keeping the Papyrus font style.

The text you write will be in the style of the secret font “Papyrus” (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6: make your edits, such as changing the color of the text or adding an animated effect to the text.

Use the editing tools to change the color, background and effect of the text. If you want, also add GIFs, hashtags, stickers and other elements in Stories (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 7:

when you finish editing, just tap “Submit” in the lower right corner of the screen and continue to posting your Stories.

With everything ready, now we go to the last step before publishing Stories with the secret source “Papyrus” (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Ready! You learned how to use the secret font “Papyrus” on Instagram Stories. Interestingly, the font has not yet been implemented in the list of available fonts on the social network.

