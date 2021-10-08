How to use Instagram's secret font in Stories texts
Like any self-respecting social network, Instagram (Android | iOS | Web) has some tricks up its sleeve that the platform itself does not officially reveal to users. One of these functions is the secret font “Papyrus”, which can be used in the app’s Stories.
The name is a reference to the word “papyrus”, which was used as a support for writing in Ancient Egypt. For this reason, the font follows the same typographic style, characteristic of the time. Want to know how to turn on the secret feature on Instagram? Learn in the following tutorial.
Step 1:
on your Instagram home screen, open the Stories function by tapping the circle with your photo or the “+” button to create a new post.
Step 4:
type the word “papyrus” (without the quotation marks). When you finish typing, the text will assume the typographic style that refers to ancient Egyptian writings.
Step 5:
Now just write the text you want, keeping the Papyrus font style.
when you finish editing, just tap "Submit" in the lower right corner of the screen and continue to posting your Stories. Ready! You learned how to use the secret font "Papyrus" on Instagram Stories. Interestingly, the font has not yet been implemented in the list of available fonts on the social network.
Now just write the text you want, keeping the Papyrus font style.
Step 6: make your edits, such as changing the color of the text or adding an animated effect to the text.
Step 7:
when you finish editing, just tap “Submit” in the lower right corner of the screen and continue to posting your Stories.
Ready! You learned how to use the secret font “Papyrus” on Instagram Stories. Interestingly, the font has not yet been implemented in the list of available fonts on the social network.
