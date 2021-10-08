iPhone SE 3 can keep classic look and iPhone 13 performance
Since inventing the iPhone SE, Apple seems to have launched an effective strategy to position itself among consumers who can’t or don’t want to pay big bucks for an iOS phone. Keeping the classic look of Apple’s first smartphones, the line delivers performance and stability, but without the design or camera differentials of the latest models.
Last year the line gained a new generation , and the iPhone SE 3 may be a reality in 2022. To the frustration of many, however, it may continue to adopt the classic large-edge look, preserving its 4.7-inch screen and physical home button with built-in Touch ID.