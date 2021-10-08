iphone-se-3-can-keep-classic-look-and-iphone-13-performance

If the information is confirmed, Apple will have in its catalog a cell phone with its most modern design, but with HD screen and LCD (iPhone ), another with the same design, but features such as Full HD OLED screen and 5G connectivity (iPhone 12), in addition to the most current models (iPhone 11), and finally a smartphone with its classic design, but with updated hardware.

Typically the company announces the iPhone SE in the first half, and that’s what the leak reinforces. The iPhone SE 3 would be announced months before the iPhones 14.

It is worth remembering that with the release of A15 Bionic the company has been diversifying how it works on each device it equips. If it really is the SoC of the future iPhone SE, it will be interesting to see what CPU and GPU settings it will bring.

Source: Macotakara, Mac World