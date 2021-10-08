iPhone SE 3 can keep classic look and iPhone 13 performance

Since inventing the iPhone SE, Apple seems to have launched an effective strategy to position itself among consumers who can’t or don’t want to pay big bucks for an iOS phone. Keeping the classic look of Apple’s first smartphones, the line delivers performance and stability, but without the design or camera differentials of the latest models.

Last year the line gained a new generation , and the iPhone SE 3 may be a reality in 2022. To the frustration of many, however, it may continue to adopt the classic large-edge look, preserving its 4.7-inch screen and physical home button with built-in Touch ID.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

On the other hand, the iPhone SE 3 may offer the same performance as the iPhones 14, which arrive in Brazil in October. According to the Japanese portal Macotakara, in contact with sources, it will include the Apple A14 Bionic . The decision would make some sense: last year, the iPhone SE (2022) hit the market with the most processor available at Apple so far, the A14 Bionic.

First iPhone SE with 5G

Ie, generally speaking, the consumer does not you would visually notice that the iPhone SE 3 would be a new product — except for the availability of new colors. But it definitely would be: in addition to the more modern chip, Apple would include 5G connectivity with the Snapdragon X modem29 which also powers this year’s iPhones. It would be the first time that the most accessible cell phone in the Apple catalog would include support for fifth generation networks. model. However, it should preserve the single lens scheme on the back, and a front for selfies. In 1024, the model’s photographic performance was very much in line with what was seen on the iPhone XR.

(Image: David Zieglgänsberger/Unsplash)

If the information is confirmed, Apple will have in its catalog a cell phone with its most modern design, but with HD screen and LCD (iPhone ), another with the same design, but features such as Full HD OLED screen and 5G connectivity (iPhone 12), in addition to the most current models (iPhone 11), and finally a smartphone with its classic design, but with updated hardware.

Typically the company announces the iPhone SE in the first half, and that’s what the leak reinforces. The iPhone SE 3 would be announced months before the iPhones 14.

It is worth remembering that with the release of A15 Bionic the company has been diversifying how it works on each device it equips. If it really is the SoC of the future iPhone SE, it will be interesting to see what CPU and GPU settings it will bring.

Source: Macotakara, Mac World

