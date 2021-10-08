time-of-carnage-revealed-the-villain-in-venom-3-and-you-didn't-notice

Venom: Time of Carnage arrived in theaters leaving several hooks for an eventual sequel. Although Sony hasn’t confirmed anything yet about a third film, it seems very unlikely that the symbiote won’t return — especially after that post-credit scene. But the inevitable crossover wasn’t the only clue to what to expect from Venom 3 and there are even clues as to who the next villain might be.

In a movie where the focal point is the battle between two symbiotes, it’s really hard to pay attention to the secondary characters. This is the case of detective Mulligan (Stephen Graham), the policeman who suspects the strange coincidences around Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and who is directly linked to the origin of the villain Shriek (Naomie Harris).

Detective Mulligan doesn’t have much prominence in Time of Carnage, but he could be the great villain of Venom 3 (Image: Playback/Sony Pictures)