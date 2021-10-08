WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are down? Services are unstable this Friday (8)

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
0
whatsapp,-instagram-and-facebook-are-down?-services-are-unstable-this-friday-(8)

This Friday (8), the services of Mark Zuckerberg’s company — WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook — again showed instabilities, with users complaining about the unavailability of the trio. The problem comes in a dark week for Zuckerberg’s business, which, in addition to facing heavy accusations from a former employee, has already suffered from a “blackout” earlier this week.

  • WhatsApp experiences yet another discreet visual change in the app for iOS
  • Where is the WhatsApp trash?
  • WhatsApp prepares essential resource to improve experience with audios in the app

According to Down Detector website , problems started to be reported by users shortly before today (Brasilia time).

(Image: Playback/Down Detector

( Image: Reproduction/Down Detector)

As it is possible to notice in made posts on Twitter, the situation has not yet normalized.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

People complaining that WhatsApp is down again, guys you don’t even have that many people so to talk, be serious

— no gossip, journalist (@Same_Asem_) October 8,

Instagram crashed dnv, hopefully WhatsApp doesn’t crash too

— Tamboridegh (@evetamboridegh) October 8, 515324

Instagram crashed AGAIN, if Whatsapp crashes I think we’ll have to solve in dialogue with Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/OWeTzcc4JU

— Freitaz 👽🏳️‍🌈 (@cahcfz) October 8, 16

So far, Facebook has not spoken s about the new failure and there is no evidence of the reason for the problem, although it appears to be not as serious as the one earlier this week.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

515324 515324

515324 515325

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Realme UI 3.0 will be released in October; know what to expect

Realme UI 3.0 will be released in October; know what to expect

September 23, 2021
Photo of Bird that inspired the Woodpecker of the drawing is declared extinct with 22 species

Bird that inspired the Woodpecker of the drawing is declared extinct with 22 species

September 30, 2021
Photo of The pros and cons of having smart lights in your home

The pros and cons of having smart lights in your home

October 4, 2021
Photo of pramod bhagat gold medal: success story of paralympic gold medalist

pramod bhagat gold medal: success story of paralympic gold medalist

September 4, 2021
Back to top button