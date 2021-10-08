WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are down? Services are unstable this Friday (8)
This Friday (8), the services of Mark Zuckerberg’s company — WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook — again showed instabilities, with users complaining about the unavailability of the trio. The problem comes in a dark week for Zuckerberg’s business, which, in addition to facing heavy accusations from a former employee, has already suffered from a “blackout” earlier this week.
- WhatsApp experiences yet another discreet visual change in the app for iOS
- Where is the WhatsApp trash?
- WhatsApp prepares essential resource to improve experience with audios in the app
According to Down Detector website , problems started to be reported by users shortly before today (Brasilia time).