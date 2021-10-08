26 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (8)

26-apps-and-games-temporarily-free-for-android-this-friday-(8)

Are you looking for something cool to get to know on your cell phone? If so, today’s your lucky day: check out another collection of temporarily free apps found in the Play Store.

Were 14 apps, games and icon packs found by the Canaltech

always scan. The weakest options of the day are for the category of icons, which today only one offer was really worth it.

In parentheses, you check the original price of the application. Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account.

Apps99

  • Unit Converter (BRL 2,39) – Unit Converter units
  • Simpan – Note various needs (R$ 12,00) – Notes
  • GPS Speed ​​Pro (R$ 2,99) – Speedometer
  • Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro (R$ 14,89) – Equalizer

Games

  • Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy RPG (R$ 3,45) – Action
  • Sudoku Pro (BRL 8,45) – Puzzle
  • Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie (R$ 0,89) – Action
  • Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon (BRL 0,99) – Action
  • League of Stickman – Best action game (Dreamsky) (BRL 0,99) – Action
  • Hero Z (BRL 4,99) – Action
  • Survival Island: EVO PRO – Survivor building home (BRL 4,45) – Action
  • Stickman Master : League Of Shadow Ninja Fight (BRL 1,39) – Action
  • ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP (BRL 4,99) – RPG
  • Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) (BRL 3,39) – RPG
  • Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight (BRL 1,39) – RPG
  • Demon Warrior Premium – Stickman Shadow Action RPG (R$ 1,39) – Action
  • Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense – Epic TD (R$1,24) – Strategy
  • VIP Cooking Quest: Food Wagon Adventure (BRL 4,99 ) – Casua l
  • Trojan War Premium: Warrior of Sparta (R$4,89) – Strategy
  • Neo Monsters (R$ 0,99) – RPG
  • Grow a VIP zombie – Merge Zombies (R$ 9,99) – Casual
  • Tower of Farming – idle RPG (Soul Event) (BRL 2,89)

    • Icon packages99

    • The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) (R$ 7,99)

