26 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (8)
Are you looking for something cool to get to know on your cell phone? If so, today’s your lucky day: check out another collection of temporarily free apps found in the Play Store.
Were 14 apps, games and icon packs found by the Canaltech
always scan. The weakest options of the day are for the category of icons, which today only one offer was really worth it. In parentheses, you check the original price of the application. Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Games
- Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy RPG (R$ 3,45) – Action
- Sudoku Pro (BRL 8,45) – Puzzle
- Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie (R$ 0,89) – Action
- The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) (R$ 7,99)
