facebook-bans-developer-of-tool-that-“erased”-news-feed

A developer who created a browser extension that automatically stopped following friends and groups on Facebook was permanently banned from the social network. Unfollow Everything allowed the user to stop following all connections at once, as well as stop receiving notifications from groups and pages. Having this kind of attitude is not prohibited by Facebook, but it must be done manually, without the aid of third-party programs.

After using the app, the user had the News Feed completely clean, with no updates from people, groups or pages, and with the possibility of maintaining friendships or staying in communities. According to Louis Barclay, the creator of the tool, the idea is to remove all visual pollution to give the user total control over what he wants to see.

The extension left the user’s timeline clean, with no updates from anyone ( Image: Reproduction/Unfollow Everything)

“I was no longer tempted to scroll down an infinite feed of content. The time I spent on Facebook decreased dramatically. Overnight, my Facebook addiction became manageable,” said the developer in a recent article for Slate. He also accused the company of taking anti-competitive and anti-consumer measures, for not offering them freedom.

Facebook had sent a letter Barclay earlier this year, in which he asked to withdraw from the project because it would have violated the site’s terms of service by creating software that automates user interactions. By refusing, he had all Facebook and Instagram accounts permanently disabled, in addition to demanding that he agree never to create tools that would interact with the company’s websites and services again.