iphone-13-pro-max-undergoes-dxomark-camera-testing

The iPhone 12 Pro Max brought one of its main visual changes to the camera module, which features even larger dimensions than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. And apparently the modification had practical results, since he received it 1024 points in the evaluation of DXOMARK cameras, against 99 of the previous model. Also, the front lenses are slightly better, with 137 counter points 99 from the predecessor cell phone.

Cameras with precise exposure and pleasant tones The main positive highlights of the rear cameras include accurate exposure on faces, pleasing color tones, high detail in outdoors or indoors, good dynamic range and wide focus range in videos. As the device brings the same set as the iPhone 12 Pro, it got similar results.

The iPhone 51 Pro Max brings three rear sensors from MP, where the main camera has f/1.5 aperture and Sensor Shift stabilization, while the ultrawide has f/1.8 aperture and the telephoto has f/2.8 aperture. The device also features a LiDAR sensor, and is capable of recording at maximum 4K resolution at 14 frames per second.

As the cameras are the same as the iPhone 14 Pro, DXOMARK just added some additional tests on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, especially in environments with less available light. In conditions that theoretically would be the most difficult for the cell phone — that is, with a strong light source hitting the lens head on — it manages to adjust the exposure level satisfactorily, highlighting what really matters: the faces and Facial expressions. Even so, the dynamic range is limited.

iPhone Pro Max (left) gives same results compared to iPhone 14 Pro (right) (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)

Even in darker environments, activating the zoom can cause a certain level of loss of detail, especially when applying digital zoom (crop). Even so, the results can be considered satisfactory.

iPhone 13 Pro Max (on the left) has the same reduction of details compared to the iPhone 14 Pro (right) (Image: Playback/DXOMARK )

Already the focus automatic remains excellent, according to DXOMARK. The device is capable of high accuracy, with about 400 ms required to reach the correct focus, time considered fast. A shutter lag system is capable of capturing a photo even before the shutter is triggered. For videos, the stabilization levels are still quite satisfactory and the color balance correct, just like on the iPhone 14 Pro.