How to record calls on iPhone
When working with phone calls, a lot of important information can end up being forgotten if not conveniently noted at the right time. For this reason, given the importance of certain calls — and the proper consent of the act — recording them is always a great alternative to avoid losing essential details of what was discussed.
In the iOS App Store, there are a multitude of application options that can do this for you on the iPhone, however, with a subscription charge — monthly or yearly, it’s up to you — so you can actually record a phone conversation and download the recording file to your device.
So, in this tutorial, we will follow a path without involving paid apps, suggesting the use of a m external recording device, such as a recorder, a computer or even another smartphone.
recording a conversation without the other contact’s consent is illegal. The tutorial is intended to present the feature as a form of entertainment.
Learn in the tutorial below how to record outgoing calls and received on your iPhone.
Step 1:
with an external recording device in hand — whether it’s a recorder, a computer, or another smartphone — start recording.
Step 2:when entering a call on your iPhone, click the audio icon.
Step 3:
in the options window that will open, click to activate the speakerphone function, clicking on “Speaker”.
Turn on the handsfree function on your iPhone. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 4:
With the audio icon highlighted, the hands-free function will be active. Now, just bring your iPhone closer to the recorder, computer or other smartphone to record the call.
With the audio icon highlighted, the hands-free function will be active. Now, just bring your iPhone closer to the recorder, computer or other smartphone to record the call.
