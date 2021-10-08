Google will stop monetizing content that deny climate change

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
1
google-will-stop-monetizing-content-that-deny-climate-change

Google has said it will no longer display ads on videos or pages that deny climate change. The novelty should take effect from next month and affect, for example, the monetization aimed at YouTube channel owners or opinionated blogs that present content that contradicts the scientific consensus regarding climate change caused by human action.

  • New Google features will help users preserve the environment
  • Global warming is “darkening” the Earth’s surface, says study
  • Artificial intelligence can predict rainfall with unprecedented accuracy

According to Gigante das Buscas, the decision was based on requests from advertising partners who expressed concern about having their companies or brands linked to content with imprecise allegations on the subject. Likewise, content creators also said they do not want ads of this content stamped on their pages or videos.

As a result, Google has decided to ban the monetization of content that contradicts “a consensus well-established scientific research on the existence and causes of climate change”. Content that treats the subject as a hoax or fraud, allegations that deny long-term trends in global warming or claims that contradict solid concepts about the emission of greenhouse gases should be punished from now on.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The company claims that a thorough evaluation of the context in which such claims are made will be carried out to differentiate content that treats false claims as fact of materials that debate or communicate this kind of thing. Google also warrants that it will not take action on climate-related topics such as public debates, impacts of changes, new investigations or scientific discoveries.

Google will have a climate change information hub (Image: Reproduction/Google)

660

The company’s recent releases reveal an immense concern with climate change. Yesterday, the company announced the creation of a specific space in search to bring data, information and news from reliable sources about the climate, as well as adding tools in Maps and in Shopping to help the user to have attitudes more aligned with the health of the environment. .

Source: Google

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

660 513957

513957 660

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of International Committee of the Red Cross announces that 3 million children will not be able to go to school in Yemen

International Committee of the Red Cross announces that 3 million children will not be able to go to school in Yemen

August 22, 2021
Photo of What is it and how to play TFT?

What is it and how to play TFT?

September 27, 2021
Photo of Statement from the Foreign Office on the commemoration of Turkey for Afghan refugees in the British press: It is not possible for us to accept

Statement from the Foreign Office on the commemoration of Turkey for Afghan refugees in the British press: It is not possible for us to accept

August 22, 2021
Photo of yogesh kathuria silver medal: yogesh kathuria ne paralympics main jeeta silver medal: yogesh kathuria won silver medal at Paralympics

yogesh kathuria silver medal: yogesh kathuria ne paralympics main jeeta silver medal: yogesh kathuria won silver medal at Paralympics

August 30, 2021
Back to top button