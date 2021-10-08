google-will-stop-monetizing-content-that-deny-climate-change

Google has said it will no longer display ads on videos or pages that deny climate change. The novelty should take effect from next month and affect, for example, the monetization aimed at YouTube channel owners or opinionated blogs that present content that contradicts the scientific consensus regarding climate change caused by human action.

According to Gigante das Buscas, the decision was based on requests from advertising partners who expressed concern about having their companies or brands linked to content with imprecise allegations on the subject. Likewise, content creators also said they do not want ads of this content stamped on their pages or videos.

As a result, Google has decided to ban the monetization of content that contradicts “a consensus well-established scientific research on the existence and causes of climate change”. Content that treats the subject as a hoax or fraud, allegations that deny long-term trends in global warming or claims that contradict solid concepts about the emission of greenhouse gases should be punished from now on.