awake-patients-wear-vr-glasses-while-doctors-operate-their-brains

Surgical procedures performed on the brain are among the most delicate in medicine. A slip can forever compromise some fundamental patient skill, such as movement, speech, or even social skills. Now, a team of French doctors has started using a new method to reduce the risk of “invisible” damage: virtual reality.

During surgery, the team led by Philippe Menei, from the Center for Research on Cancerology and Immunology of Nantes , keeps the patient awake, even if anesthetized, to monitor their reactions. With an electrode, they can paralyze specific parts of the brain for a few seconds and observe if skills such as speech are impacted.