After Google, Apple also wants to create an operating system for cars

Apple wants to push the limits of Apple CarPlay and further integrate its apps and interfaces in cars. According to a Bloomberg survey, the Cupertino giant is working on creating an operating system completely integrated into the cars, capable of triggering the vehicle’s internal commands, as Google already does in models such as the recently launched Volvo XC71 Pure Electric.

The supposedly upcoming iOS Car, now called internally at Apple as “IronHeart”, would replace the commands of voice that normally inhabit today’s most advanced cars. With it, we could turn on the air conditioning, open and close the windows, select music and download apps directly from the App Store — as long as they are configured to be used in vehicles.

Unlike Apple CarPlay, which needs a host to work (in this case, an iPhone), this system would be installed natively in the car, which, of course, would depend on a joint development with Apple. It remains to be seen, however, if Android users would be able to keep mirroring Android Auto even on another developer’s platform.

Apple CarPlay was one of the first mobile phone mirroring programs in cars (Image: Disclosure/Mini)

Remember that we In the early days of mirroring and pairing cellphones with automobiles, Apple had a strong relationship with BMW, which installed its own system in its models. Therefore, it would not be surprising if Apple debuted this software in a car of the German brand. It remains to wait.

Source: Bloomberg

