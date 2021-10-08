mercado-livre-will-offer-fresh-food-in-partnership-with-the-mambo-chain

In partnership with the Mambo supermarket chain, Mercado Livre will start offering fresh products in its marketplace — perishable items from butchers, produce, dairy and frozen products, for example. The platform already has a market sector, with more than 660 thousand products, but the items, until now, were limited to non-articles. perishable. The novelty seeks to provide a more complete shopping experience for consumers.

Initially, the option will be available for customers in the west side of São Paulo. Progressively, it should reach the entire city and the metropolitan region. “This is another important step in our journey to continue to delight our customers more and more in everything they want to buy”, explains Fernando Yunes, senior vice president and leader of Mercado Livre in Brazil.

Deliveries will be made in a hybrid way. Items that are already in the model in which Mercado Livre is responsible for the entire logistical process will continue to be sent by the company. Mambo’s products will be delivered by the chain itself. “The partnership with Mambo does not change the way consumers shop on the platform,” says Maria Eduarda Cyreno, Marketplace director at Mercado Livre in Brazil. “The customer will put everything in a single cart and pay a single shipping.”