Mercado Livre will offer fresh food in partnership with the Mambo chain
In partnership with the Mambo supermarket chain, Mercado Livre will start offering fresh products in its marketplace — perishable items from butchers, produce, dairy and frozen products, for example. The platform already has a market sector, with more than 660 thousand products, but the items, until now, were limited to non-articles. perishable. The novelty seeks to provide a more complete shopping experience for consumers.
Initially, the option will be available for customers in the west side of São Paulo. Progressively, it should reach the entire city and the metropolitan region. “This is another important step in our journey to continue to delight our customers more and more in everything they want to buy”, explains Fernando Yunes, senior vice president and leader of Mercado Livre in Brazil.
Deliveries will be made in a hybrid way. Items that are already in the model in which Mercado Livre is responsible for the entire logistical process will continue to be sent by the company. Mambo’s products will be delivered by the chain itself. “The partnership with Mambo does not change the way consumers shop on the platform,” says Maria Eduarda Cyreno, Marketplace director at Mercado Livre in Brazil. “The customer will put everything in a single cart and pay a single shipping.”
Luciano Kleiman, COO of Supermercados Mambo, says the partnership should help in the omnichannel expansion of the network . “Together, we will bring a unique value proposition to consumers, combining the unsurpassed know-how of Mambo’s perishables operation, with all the strength and efficiency that only the Free Market offers.”
It highlights that the sale of perishables is the last frontier in the e-commerce operation, due to its high complexity in aspects such as temperature, handling, packaging, weighing and processing. “We are proud to be the first chain to offer perishables in the Free Market and we will bring our efficiency and quality to the homes of each of our customers.”
Currently, supermarket purchases in the Free Market are delivered within 1 day in more than 2,100 cities. In cities in Brazil whose zip codes represent % of company sales, orders can arrive the same day. Deliveries within 2 days reach 4.7 thousand cities in the country.
