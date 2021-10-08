iphone-13-pro-max-dismantling-reveals-the-innovative-working-of-the-shift-sensor

One of the features that Apple has been promoting for the iPhone’s camera system since last year is the Sensor Shift, a unique system for image stabilization done on the sensor itself. However, the brand does not explain in detail how it works, which is why YouTuber Zack Nelson, from JerryRigEverything channel, dismantled the cell phone to reveal the operation of the technology.

Repairability issues remain Metal plates fixed by screws that are not compatible with each other make it difficult to access the components (Image: YouTube/JerryRigEverything)

iPhones in general have repairability difficulties, and therefore maintenance services or replacement of parts usually have a price quite salty. This trend remains present on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and is the main criticism pointed out by Zack throughout the video. To access the internal components, you need to remove two small screws at the bottom, and then apply a heat source along the edges of the screen, and only then can the display be detached.

As soon as this process is finished, the iPhone’s inner panel 13 Pro Max reveals a larger battery and inscriptions with the name of two specific components: the chip A15 Bionic and the haptic sensor. All parts are covered by thin metal plates, requiring the removal of a large number of screws, which are often not compatible with each other, and therefore it is necessary to be very careful not to cause confusion that would make it difficult to reassemble the device.

Some components of the camera system and front sensors are attached to the display, and most other parts are in the body of the device, such as the processor, RAM, storage, rear cameras, microphones and internal speakers — all can be unplugged by ribbon connectors. The battery takes a little more work, as you have to pull flexible tabs attached to the bottom of the energy tank. The last visible part is the wireless charging system, which is glued to the back cover.

Sensor Shift stabilizes via the sensor Sensor Shift technology is not used in mobile phones from other brands (Image: YouTube/JerryRigEverything)

It is in the set of cameras that the iPhone Pro Max has one of its most innovative features, and so far it hasn’t been implemented on any other brand’s smartphone. The so-called Sensor Shift uses the sensor as a moving part, and not the lens set, as in other cell phones — as the sensor is one of the lightest parts of the camera’s set of parts, it is possible to apply a faster and more precise stabilization. Zack Nelson points out that the solution is more commonly used in DSLR cameras or similar.

The front camera, on the other hand, underwent a change of positioning in the components to allow a reduction in the notch of the display. However, the parts remain the same, with the lens sensors for selfies, plus a small spot projector and an infrared sensor for facial recognition by FaceID.

The full video can be seen below: