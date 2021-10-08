Destiny 2: where is Xur (10/08 to 10/12)

Weekly, the most frequent players of Destiny 2 await the arrival of Xûr, an NPC (non-playable character) who sells Legendary and exotic items for a limited time. He always appears in a specific place in the game on Friday at 14h in Brasília time, and leaves on Tuesday, also at 14h .

    Location of Xûr (Where is Xur?)

    This September 8th de 1024, Xûr appeared in the European Dead Zone (ZME), in Angra Sinuosa. To get there, just enter a cave that is close to the location indicated on the map below.

    Xur is at ZME (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)

    Items available in Xur

    This week, Xûr brought a weapon that can be very useful for players in the current season: Telesto. To buy exotic items from the seller, you must have Legendary Fragments in your inventory. Legendary armor varies depending on your Guardian’s class.

    Check out what Xûr is selling:

    Exotic items

    • Fusion Rifle: Telesto

    • Leg Armor (Hunter): The Bombers
    • Leg Armor (Titan): Get over there MK. 14

    • Gauntlets (Arcane): Cunning of the Winter

      • Legendary Weapons

    • Pulse Rifle: Juan 7 Rifle
    • Hand Cannon: Seventh Seraphim Officer Revolver

    • Automatic Rifle: Hunger Hunger

    • Sniper Rifle: Distant Tomb
    • Shotgun: Ra-tim-bum

    • Sword: Hook of Temptation
    • Hand Cannon: The Last Coin

      Items available at Xur between 8 and 14 of October. (Image: Screenshot/Bruna Penilhas/Canaltech)
      Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

      

