Destiny 2: where is Xur (10/08 to 10/12)
Weekly, the most frequent players of Destiny 2 await the arrival of Xûr, an NPC (non-playable character) who sells Legendary and exotic items for a limited time. He always appears in a specific place in the game on Friday at 14h in Brasília time, and leaves on Tuesday, also at 14h .
Location of Xûr (Where is Xur?)
This September 8th de 1024, Xûr appeared in the European Dead Zone (ZME), in Angra Sinuosa. To get there, just enter a cave that is close to the location indicated on the map below.