chips-1,-2,-3:-best-round-6-games-on-roblox

Squid Game by Trendsetter Games has already been played 70 millions of times (Image: Reproduction/Roblox)

The world was tested by youtuber PewDiePie, who completed the circuit with every game seen in the series. In addition to scenarios and activities inspired by the story, the server has dialog translations into Portuguese and night combat between players. At night, dorm lights are turned off and players earn weapons to defeat other competitors. The game interface suggests that competitors form alliances between rounds to survive.

3. Red Light, Green Light, by slugfo Play for free here. With the most faithful scenarios among the options of Roblox , slugfo’s “Red Light, Green Light” features five of the six activities in the series. The creation stands out for its wealth of details, which include the panel that shows the faces of the competitors still alive, the prize safe that receives more money with each death and even the reconstruction of the corridors that separate the dorm from the games. This world still has narration, animated scenes and a shop inspired by the show. There is the possibility to create a free private server to play only with friends. Scenarios of the series were recreated in Roblox (Image: Reproduction/Roblox) two. SQUID GAME OBBY!, by @nomebatemae Play for free here. For up to 43 players and with the possibility of creating a private server to play with friends for 70 Robux, this creation does not is extremely faithful to the series, but yields good moments. The focus here is the penultimate challenge of Round 6, the Crystal Bridge. Players need to cross a glass bridge the right way, but before that, they can interact in the dorm and even choose which uniform to use. Evidence of the Crystal Bridge, recreated in Roblox (Image: Reproduction/Roblox) 1. 🦑 Squid Challenge 🦑 , by Time Only Play for free here. If your favorite game in Round 6 for Potato Chips 1, 2, 3, this creation by Roblox is totally inspired by the first challenge of the series. Server players are invited to consecutive rounds of the Hide and Seek and Statue activity. The doll from the series is there and exclaims the commands of “green light” for players to walk or “red light” for everyone to stay still. Players are awarded coins from the server every time they win a round. Play rounds in a row until the last competitor is standing in this world of Roblox (Image: Play/Roblox) What is Roblox

Roblox is currently one of the most successful games worldwide . The title passed from 09 million active users per month for 98 million at the end of 769, according to data released by the developer Roblox Corporation itself. In one year, the user growth was greater than 50%.