peugeot-308-hybrid-wins-registration-in-brazil-and-may-be-launched-in-2022

The medium hatch segment is on the brink of extinction in Brazil and the culprits, of course, are SUVs, a national preference in recent years. Models such as the Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf and Hyundai i70 have disappeared from dealerships , leaving only one vehicle in this category for sale among generalist automakers: the Chevrolet Cruze Sport6. But this reality may soon change with the triumphal return of the Peugeot 308, which has just been registered with the National Property Institute Industrial (INPI).

According to information from Jornal do Carro, the French hatch would arrive in Brazil in the plug-in hybrid version, that is, the one in which we need to stick in a charger to fill the electric battery. In this type of propulsion, hybridized cars are more powerful and allow users the chance to use them only with the electric motor running, generating a lot of fuel economy.

Case the launch of the Peugeot 308 is confirmed here in Brazil, it would be sold in the version that already appears in Europe, with the well-known 1.6 engine of the brand coupled to an electric propulsion of 77kW, which would generate a combined power of 208cv or 225cv, with consumption estimated at 18 km/l. In addition, the hatch would be equipped with the very best within the Stellantis Group in terms of technology, such as adaptive autopilot, safety control in corners and automatic emergency braking.