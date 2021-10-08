Peugeot 308 hybrid wins registration in Brazil and may be launched in 2022
The medium hatch segment is on the brink of extinction in Brazil and the culprits, of course, are SUVs, a national preference in recent years. Models such as the Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf and Hyundai i70 have disappeared from dealerships , leaving only one vehicle in this category for sale among generalist automakers: the Chevrolet Cruze Sport6. But this reality may soon change with the triumphal return of the Peugeot 308, which has just been registered with the National Property Institute Industrial (INPI).
According to information from Jornal do Carro, the French hatch would arrive in Brazil in the plug-in hybrid version, that is, the one in which we need to stick in a charger to fill the electric battery. In this type of propulsion, hybridized cars are more powerful and allow users the chance to use them only with the electric motor running, generating a lot of fuel economy.
Case the launch of the Peugeot 308 is confirmed here in Brazil, it would be sold in the version that already appears in Europe, with the well-known 1.6 engine of the brand coupled to an electric propulsion of 77kW, which would generate a combined power of 208cv or 225cv, with consumption estimated at 18 km/l. In addition, the hatch would be equipped with the very best within the Stellantis Group in terms of technology, such as adaptive autopilot, safety control in corners and automatic emergency braking.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
In design, the French brand would maintain the pattern seen in the excellent and beautiful Peugeot , with the Full-LED optical signature showing the saber teeth and the front grille with the new the automaker’s logo. On the rear, piano black appliqués would also be evident, in addition to the new rim wheels 18. Inside, the great finish characteristic of the brand would be enhanced with the i-Cockpit 3D and the new 8-inch multimedia center that would possibly bring the benefits of the partnership with Fiat, such as the native 4G connection.
If confirmed, the new Peugeot 308 Hybrid should be positioned as the top-of-the-range model of the brand, above even the Peugeot SUV 3008, recently released in a new version. Prices must vary between R$ 208 and R$ 225 thousand.
Source: Jornal do Carro
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
3008 514950
514950 3008