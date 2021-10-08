how-to-add-or-delete-extensions-in-opera

Opera (Android l iOS l Desktop), although not one of the most popular browsers on the market, is an excellent alternative. In addition to having a strong appeal for security and privacy, with built-in ad blocker and VPN, the program still has a below-average RAM memory consumption.

If you are thinking of joining Opera or have started using it it recently, be aware that the browser also has a very complete store of extensions — something that has become practically indispensable. Because of this,

will explain to you how to add and delete extensions in Opera. Check out the complete walkthrough below!

How to add extensions in Opera

Step 1:

Go to Opera and, in the lower left corner of the screen, locate and click on the three-dot button .

Access the three-point menu of the Opera. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: then select the “Extensions” tab.

Click on “Extensions”. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: On the left of the screen, click on the command “Get more extensions”.

Then select the indicated command. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: Then choose the extension you want to add. If you prefer, use the search engine at the top of the page.

It is also possible access the browser extensions store by searching for “Opera addons”. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: Now, click on the “Add to Opera” button, highlighted in green on the right of the screen . With that, the extension will be added to the browser, along with a shortcut on the top bar of the program. To access it, click on the shortcut or go to the “Extensions” page again.

Click on the add button to finish. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

How to delete extensions in Opera

Step 1: To delete extensions in Opera, go to the “Extensions” tab one more time.

Access the extensions tab one more time. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 2:

On the next screen, you will see all the added browser extensions as well as the available updates . To delete an item from the list, just click on the “X” as indicated in the screenshot below.

If you prefer to disable the extension, click on the corresponding button. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: Opera will ask you to confirm your decision. To do so, click on the “Remove” command.

514672 Confirm your decision to finish the process. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to add and delete extensions in Opera.