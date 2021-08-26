malcom marshall vs sunil gavaskar: sunil gavaskar recalls memorable moment vs west indies when little master hit on the head by malcom marshall: When the ball hit Gavaskar directly on the head, Richards said – you are made of steel man…

Cricket has changed a lot now. A few years ago, there was neither such technology nor security arrangements. Players used to face dangerous fast bowlers without helmets. The threat to life also remained. One such anecdote was narrated by Little Master Sunil Gavaskar during the commentary during the ongoing third test match between India and England.

Gavaskar used to play without helmet

Sunil Gavaskar, who started his international career in 1971, was also called Saathi Pyar Se Sunny. Like his name, his career was also very bright. Gavaskar, who batted without a helmet, faced stormy pacers like Malcolm Marshall, Andy Robards, Michael Holding, Dennis Lillee, Imran Khan in his career.

Marshall hit the ball on the head

The battle between Sunil Gavaskar and Malcolm Marshall is well known. The matter is of 1983, when the Indian team was on the West Indies tour. Gavaskar’s bat was completely silent in the first two matches of the series. The third test took place in Guyana. India’s first innings began in reply to West Indies’ 470. Sunil Gavaskar was seen in color in this match, to stop him, the Caribbean team started its biggest weapon body line and short bowling. Malcolm Marshall bowled a sharp short ball which went straight to Gavaskar’s forehead.

You are made of steel man…

Gavaskar had swelling on his head. Narrating the anecdote, he said, ‘If the ball had hit his ear, it could have been his last day, the whole dressing room was shaken to see him injured. Vivian Richards, the great batsman standing in the slips, immediately rushed to know his condition. When Sunil Gavaskar said that I am fine, Viv said – You are made of steel man… (You are made of iron). The next ball after the fatal bouncer was a quick yorker, which was sent across the boundary by Little Master from a straight drive. In that match, this Mumbaikar scored an unbeaten 147.

