megan schutt ipl 2021: lesbian australian fast bowler megan schutt blessed with a baby girl: used to love each other, married two years ago, now these lesbian cricketers become mothers

megan schutt ipl 2021: lesbian australian fast bowler megan schutt blessed with a baby girl: used to love each other, married two years ago, now these lesbian cricketers become mothers

Sydney

A baby girl has arrived at the home of Australian women’s cricket team fast bowler Megan Shutt. Megan revealed on Saturday that her estranged wife, Jess, gave birth to daughter Reilly via an emergency C-section on August 17.

Megan wrote in a Twitter thread, ‘Ryle Lewis Shutt was born on Tuesday evening after 28 weeks of pregnancy, weighing 858 grams.’

The post was accompanied by a series of pictures of the happy couple with their newborn. Megan said, ‘Our little guest was born via emergency C-section at 24 weeks. We were told that our complications meant he might have to come into the world at any time.’

Megan married her longtime fellow women’s cricketer Jess Holloeck in March 2019. In May 2021 they announced that Jess was expecting her first child, with a due date in early November. Responding to Megan’s message, Australian fast bowler Lauren Cheetle wrote, ‘Congratulations both of you, she is beautiful!’

New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite commented, ‘Congratulations to you both! Such a special time. She is gorgeous.’ Amy’s partner and New Zealand fast bowler Lee Tahuhu wrote, ‘Congratulations both of you!’ Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar wrote, ‘Congratulations guys. Very happy for both of you.

Megan made her international debut in 2012. She has taken 99 wickets in 65 ODIs and 96 wickets in 73 T20 matches. Megan had requested not to be considered for her selection citing personal reasons for the series against India starting September 19.