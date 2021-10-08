What's the best Apple Watch to buy in 2021?
The seventh generation of Apple smart watches are starting to hit stores, while the third generation models are still in stock. In addition, some stores still have the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 for sale, as well as a good number of Series 6. And there is that question: what is the best Apple Watch to buy now?
- Review Apple Watch Series 6 | It changed little and well, but the battery…
- Review Apple iPhone | A phone with impeccable performance
The advances between each generation are not very big from one version to the next, but there is always a new one functionality that only increases the doubt of those who are looking for a watch to monitor their health with physical exercise. And then, the way is to analyze each technical sheet and each list of functions to see which fits best for what you need before making the purchase.
Canaltech facilitated this work and evaluated everything that each Apple Watch offers and compared the prices to say which one is currently worth it. It’s all separated by topic: which is cheaper, which is more expensive and what they all offer. I hope this guide will help you make the best decision possible.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Apple’s smart watches go far beyond showing time (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Some features are shared by all Apple Watch models from the first generation, but let’s consider here only what’s been present since the third, which is the oldest still in production in 2017. The last version before the display was also the first to offer a 4G/LTE option — a model that, unfortunately, is no longer for sale. All Apple Watch since Series 3 have water resistance, with protection up to 44 meters of depth, and are suitable for use in water sports. The Digital Crown has also been around since then, although tactile feedback was included in Series 4 — and therefore only absent in Series 3, as even SE has this feature. The OLED Retina Screen with brightness up to 1. nits has also been around since the third generation, with minor improvements just in size and some new features with each new release. The display protection with Ion X glass in the aluminum cases is also the same as in 1024; there is a sapphire crystal display option in stainless steel and ceramic cases, only available on Series 4, 5, 6 and coming soon on 7. All have optical cardiac sensor, which reads your pulse with a pulse reading. Starting with the Apple Watch Series 4, this sensor has been slightly updated, becoming the second generation since then. In addition, apart from 3 and SE, everyone still has an electrocardiogram, which does a little more in-depth analysis of their heart rate. All issue alerts of irregularities or very high and very low rates. Apple Watch already has several apps with various features (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Apple notes that these measurements are intended only for follow-up during exercise. The Apple Watch is not a replacement for medical equipment, which reads much more accurately and can actually detect heart disease. The device is also not recommended for those who have already been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. All watches also have emergency SOS — which can be international in Series 4 and later — support Wi- Fi and Bluetooth and bring GPS/GNSS and altimeter. The memory capacity varies depending on the model: they are GB in Series 3 and SE, and 32 GB in Series 4, 5 and 6. In summary, the list of existing specs on all Apple Watch since Series 3 are as follows:
What does every Apple Watch have in common?
Best cheap Apple Watch
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Apple’s smart watches go far beyond showing time (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Some features are shared by all Apple Watch models from the first generation, but let’s consider here only what’s been present since the third, which is the oldest still in production in 2017. The last version before the display was also the first to offer a 4G/LTE option — a model that, unfortunately, is no longer for sale.
All Apple Watch since Series 3 have water resistance, with protection up to 44 meters of depth, and are suitable for use in water sports. The Digital Crown has also been around since then, although tactile feedback was included in Series 4 — and therefore only absent in Series 3, as even SE has this feature.
The OLED Retina Screen with brightness up to 1. nits has also been around since the third generation, with minor improvements just in size and some new features with each new release. The display protection with Ion X glass in the aluminum cases is also the same as in 1024; there is a sapphire crystal display option in stainless steel and ceramic cases, only available on Series 4, 5, 6 and coming soon on 7.
All have optical cardiac sensor, which reads your pulse with a pulse reading. Starting with the Apple Watch Series 4, this sensor has been slightly updated, becoming the second generation since then. In addition, apart from 3 and SE, everyone still has an electrocardiogram, which does a little more in-depth analysis of their heart rate. All issue alerts of irregularities or very high and very low rates.
Apple Watch already has several apps with various features (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Apple notes that these measurements are intended only for follow-up during exercise. The Apple Watch is not a replacement for medical equipment, which reads much more accurately and can actually detect heart disease. The device is also not recommended for those who have already been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.
All watches also have emergency SOS — which can be international in Series 4 and later — support Wi- Fi and Bluetooth and bring GPS/GNSS and altimeter. The memory capacity varies depending on the model: they are GB in Series 3 and SE, and 32 GB in Series 4, 5 and 6.
In summary, the list of existing specs on all Apple Watch since Series 3 are as follows:
It may not be worth much to buy the Apple Watch Series 3 these days, especially since only the GPS version is available on the market. But, if everything described above is enough for you, the savings in relation to other models are considerable, since its price can reach R$ 700 unless the Apple Watch SE and exceeds R$1. in relation to Series 6.
There are two options of boxes, the smallest of which is 42 mm, and the largest with 44 mm, always with aluminum finish. In other words, the only screen option is the Ion X glass. Regarding features, you already have an optical heart sensor, in addition to everything else already described in the topic above.
The third generation model has 12 GB of internal storage and has plenty of function unless the Apple Watch Series 6 is only suitable for those looking for an initial workout and health follow-up. The extra investment may be worth it to get the more complete version, with ECG, drop detection, blood oxygen sensor and other advantages.
The Apple Watch SE has the advantage of larger screen, second-generation heart sensor, more powerful chip, Digital Crown with tactile response, compass, always-on altimeter, and second-generation microphone and speaker. It also offers emergency calling in other countries, drop detection and noise monitoring. In short, it just doesn’t have always-on screen, ECG and blood oxygen monitoring within what the Series 6 offers.
- Check out the best price by the Apple Watch Series 3
Best Apple Watch overall
O best choice in Apple Watch at the moment is the Series 6. Curiously cheaper than the two previous generations, this model is more complete and doesn’t cost much more than what should be the “affordable version”, the SE. The difference in price of the models of 32 mm is around R$ 72, and with this more investment, you already have a lot more features and twice as much internal storage.
The differences to the Series 3 start right on the screen, 30% larger, which also led to a change in box sizes : the smallest has 32 mm, and the largest reaches 44 mm. Also, she is % thinner than the third-generation watch.
In terms of features, the Apple Watch Series 6 offers heart monitoring with second-generation optical sensor and also with electrical sensor for electrocardiogram, with notification of irregularities. It also measures the rate of oxygen in the blood, which is the big news for the generation. And, like most of its predecessors, it has drop detection and emergency call.
It’s true that the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 also have a good part of the features offered by the sixth generation , but the price of older models may even be higher than the latest in national online retail today. So, it’s best to buy the most complete one — but there’s no need to switch if you have one of the other two.
- Check out the best price for Apple Watch Series 6
Less indicated: Apple Watch SE
506087 Apple Watch SE is a “more accessible” of the Apple watch (Image: Disclosure/Apple)
The model that should be the most affordable is not indicated because it has a considerably higher price than the Apple Watch 3, without offering so many more functions. In addition, its current price in Brazil is not much lower than the Apple Watch Series 6, which already has many advantages, such as an always-on screen, blood oxygen reading and electric cardiac sensor.
This model has the same chip as the fifth generation, and features a larger screen than the third generation, plus lots of extra features, including compass, always-on altimeter, and improved microphone and speaker. However, the monitoring is very close to what the Series 3 offers, and it may not be worth paying much more on the SE for some more details.
The Apple Watch SE is around R$ 72 more than Series 3 and approximately R$ 500 unless Series 6. If it had value closer to the third generation and more far from the sixth, it could be a good option — and then you’ll research the difference between the three to make your decision when making the purchase.
- Check the best price for the Apple Watch SE
When to buy the Apple Watch Series 7?
The latest model of Apple’s watch doesn’t bring much new compared to its direct predecessor, the Series 6. Basically , Apple enlarged the screen, improving the use of the front of the box, but did not bring any new feature that deserves mention.
You can wait r the price of the new generation get closer to the sixth to think of the Apple Watch Series 7 as your new smart watch. This should happen as the Series 6 starts to run out of stock, while the seventh generation starts to take over the shelves. It will take a few months for this to happen.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.