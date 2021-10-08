what's-the-best-apple-watch-to-buy-in-2021?

The seventh generation of Apple smart watches are starting to hit stores, while the third generation models are still in stock. In addition, some stores still have the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 for sale, as well as a good number of Series 6. And there is that question: what is the best Apple Watch to buy now?

The advances between each generation are not very big from one version to the next, but there is always a new one functionality that only increases the doubt of those who are looking for a watch to monitor their health with physical exercise. And then, the way is to analyze each technical sheet and each list of functions to see which fits best for what you need before making the purchase.

Canaltech facilitated this work and evaluated everything that each Apple Watch offers and compared the prices to say which one is currently worth it. It’s all separated by topic: which is cheaper, which is more expensive and what they all offer. I hope this guide will help you make the best decision possible.