How do allergies arise? Know what science says!
Are you allergic to anything? Basically, allergies are exaggerated immune reactions to certain substances. They can cause many physical symptoms that depend on the degree of immune response and the mode of entry into the body. The global prevalence of allergies is increasing and around % to 40% of the world’s population is likely to have one.
- What foods cause the most food allergies?
-
- Woman suffers serious allergic reaction after receiving vaccine from Pfizer
- Allergic people should not get vaccine from Pfizer , according to UK agency
Allergies are caused by allergens, which are foreign substances that are generally not harmful except to people with genetic predisposition to develop an exaggerated response when in contact with them. In practice, allergens stimulate the immune system to produce a specific amount of antibodies (proteins that bind to specific substances).
These antibodies, in turn, trigger the release of chemicals , such as histamines. The combination of these chemicals generates physical symptoms, such as:
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The type of allergen and the way it enters the body determine the external physical manifestation of allergies. Check out some of the most common allergens: Vegetable products, such as pollen from grasses and trees
Allergies can also cause a sore throat when airborne allergens stimulate the nose’s immune cells. This leads to an immune response that results in the production of thick mucus and secretions in the nasal cavity. A person may be hypersensitive to one or more of these allergens, which can result in anaphylaxis, which it is a life-threatening allergic reaction due to the immune system’s excessive response to a specific allergen. Anaphylaxis is characterized by low blood pressure, difficulty breathing and severe skin reactions. In even more severe cases, edema can occur and close the glottis region, causing suffocation. It is a medical emergency and requires immediate hospital treatment. Allergies can be managed using a variety of methods, but one of the most effective ways is to identify your allergens and avoid exposure to them. Consultations with specialist physicians and specific tests are good tips to discover probable causes, allergens and correct medications for treatment. Source: Global Allergy & Airways Patient Platform, Medical News Today, Mayo Clinic, Healthline via Live Science Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 1024 515147
515147 1024
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The type of allergen and the way it enters the body determine the external physical manifestation of allergies. Check out some of the most common allergens:
Vegetable products, such as pollen from grasses and trees
Allergies can also cause a sore throat when airborne allergens stimulate the nose’s immune cells. This leads to an immune response that results in the production of thick mucus and secretions in the nasal cavity.
A person may be hypersensitive to one or more of these allergens, which can result in anaphylaxis, which it is a life-threatening allergic reaction due to the immune system’s excessive response to a specific allergen. Anaphylaxis is characterized by low blood pressure, difficulty breathing and severe skin reactions. In even more severe cases, edema can occur and close the glottis region, causing suffocation. It is a medical emergency and requires immediate hospital treatment.
Allergies can be managed using a variety of methods, but one of the most effective ways is to identify your allergens and avoid exposure to them. Consultations with specialist physicians and specific tests are good tips to discover probable causes, allergens and correct medications for treatment.
Source: Global Allergy & Airways Patient Platform, Medical News Today, Mayo Clinic, Healthline via Live Science
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
1024 515147
515147 1024