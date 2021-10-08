how-do-allergies-arise?-know-what-science-says!

Are you allergic to anything? Basically, allergies are exaggerated immune reactions to certain substances. They can cause many physical symptoms that depend on the degree of immune response and the mode of entry into the body. The global prevalence of allergies is increasing and around % to 40% of the world’s population is likely to have one.

Allergies are caused by allergens, which are foreign substances that are generally not harmful except to people with genetic predisposition to develop an exaggerated response when in contact with them. In practice, allergens stimulate the immune system to produce a specific amount of antibodies (proteins that bind to specific substances).

These antibodies, in turn, trigger the release of chemicals , such as histamines. The combination of these chemicals generates physical symptoms, such as: