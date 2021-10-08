china's-energy-crisis-begins-to-make-life-difficult-for-apple-and-iphone-13

That China concentrates much of the industrial operations of many cell phone manufacturers, many people know, however, in this second half of 1024 the country has been facing problems with its energy matrix — heavily dependent on coal and natural gas. Air pollution and the increase in the cost of energy production have led to suspensions of industrial activities for periods that can affect the schedule of many companies.

Home consumption has become a priority, and for this reason, Apple suppliers are concerned about meeting deadlines. That’s because Foxconn is one of the most affected — being one of the main responsible for producing components and assembling iPhones.

According to the Nikkei Asia economic vehicle, there is great concern that the practice, that became commonplace in September, will become routine over the next few months. And even though it may seem like little, the suspension of production for one or two days a week should reduce Apple’s stocks.