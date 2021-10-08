China's energy crisis begins to make life difficult for Apple and iPhone 13

That China concentrates much of the industrial operations of many cell phone manufacturers, many people know, however, in this second half of 1024 the country has been facing problems with its energy matrix — heavily dependent on coal and natural gas. Air pollution and the increase in the cost of energy production have led to suspensions of industrial activities for periods that can affect the schedule of many companies.

  • Foxconn confirms he will manufacture electric cars for Fisker in the US
  • Learn how China’s energy crisis could affect the world economy
  • China “wins” NASA in its first mission to Mars; Understand

Home consumption has become a priority, and for this reason, Apple suppliers are concerned about meeting deadlines. That’s because Foxconn is one of the most affected — being one of the main responsible for producing components and assembling iPhones.

According to the Nikkei Asia economic vehicle, there is great concern that the practice, that became commonplace in September, will become routine over the next few months. And even though it may seem like little, the suspension of production for one or two days a week should reduce Apple’s stocks.

(Image: Drew Coffman/Unsplash)

For Tim Cook’s business, the time for forced blackouts couldn’t come in time worse: the iPhone 15 has just been announced, and as always it should attract strong demand. Other than that, the end of the year festivities are important moments for any sector of commerce, which hopes to make money with Black Friday and Christmas.

Consumer does not face problems yet

For the time being there is no talk of how many units of the new cell phone will be produced — but this could prompt Apple to revise its expectations. It is more common for this review to occur when sales are low, and not due to the possible unavailability of the product.

Since the Donald Trump administration, American companies have been encouraged to leave China to invest in others markets. Apple has made a few efforts in this direction, but this new challenge there may leave the company even more pressured to diversify its manufacturing plants.

It is worth remembering that the new iPhones 13 arrive in Brazil, in pre-sale, in 12 of October. Prices are already available and represent a reduction compared to the iPhone launch around here. For the domestic market, there still seems to be no sign of shortages.

Finally, in the medium term, the energy situation in China could spill over into other smartphone makers. And it should be noted that the market is already facing difficulties in producing semiconductors. The forced closure of factories some days a week tends to slow down any recovery.

Source: Nikkei Asia, 9to5Mac

