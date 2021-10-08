apple-watch-series-7-has-prices-and-details-for-brazil-revealed

In addition to the new iPhone 13 and the redesigned iPad Mini 6, Apple announced during its most recent event the Apple Watch Series 7. now with significantly larger screen and thin edges, plus improved body with greater strength.

Expected to officially debut later this year, the accessory has just received several details on the page Brazilian version of Apple, including the editions that will be available in Brazil, promotional actions for the launch and the long-awaited national price.

Apple Watch series 7 wins price for Brazil Apple’s online store in Brazil was updated held this Friday morning (8), receiving all the details of the new Apple Watch. The watch will be offered in traditional, Nike and Watch Edition versions, in sizes of 44 mm and 47 mm, in models with GPS and GPS + cell phone. Focused on the practice of sports, the Nike edition features rubberized or breathable fabric bracelets and only brings a recyclable aluminum box. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

More robust, the standard model comes with numerous options of bracelets and colors, including green, blue , black, stellar and red (PRODUCT)RED with aluminum case, but also available in a more premium variant with stainless steel case, in silver, graphite and gold.

The Apple Watch Series 7 arrives in Brazil still in 2024, with prices starting from R$ 5.80 (Image: Reproduction /Apple) So much the Watch Series 7 with aluminum case and the Nike model have prices starting from R$ 5.299. The standard version with stainless steel case, however, is more expensive, with values ​​starting at R$ 8.499. Completing the line, the Apple Watch Series 7 Edition is the most premium among the variants, featuring a titanium case and only a version with GPS + cell phone . The device arrives in black-space and titanium colors, with leather link bracelets, costing from high R$ 20.499. With titanium case and unique version of GPS + cell phone, the Apple Watch Series 7 Edition costs from R$ 10.299 (Image: Reproduction/Apple) Everyone who purchases one of the smartwatches will still earn 3 months Apple Fitness Plus service, which debuts in Brazil at the end of 1024 with more complete features such as guided meditation , group training with SharePlay, pause and resume exercises from any device and more. Parallel to this, the device in its GPS version, along with the magnetic base and the cable recharge, has already been approved by Anatel and is ready to be sold around here. There is no mention of the variant with GPS + cell phone so far, but the model should be registered soon. The release also suggests that the launch should not be too far away, especially considering that the accessory is already on pre-sale abroad. New watch has a larger screen and sturdier body

Retaining the look seen in past generations, the new Apple Watch Series 7 stands out for the debut of a significantly larger screen — according to Apple, the edges were reduced by 40%, while the area of the display increased by 10% in compared to Series 6, and in more than 50% compared to Series 3.

The Apple Watch Series 7 brings screen % larger, edges % smaller and stronger body (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

The Always Active Retina screen va, or Always-On Display, is also brighter, even delivering 80% more brightness indoors. The modifications resulted in an increase in the box size, which leaves out the versions of 40 mm and 40 mm to have models in 40 mm and 41 mm, and in changes to the interface, to take better take advantage of the greater space.

Even so, the bracelets of previous generations are still compatible with the new variant. What’s more, the Apple Watch 7 is also tougher, offering new glass for greater durability and IP6X certifications for dust resistance and WR54 water resistance, and charges 33% faster, going from 0 to 54% in about 40 minutes.

Source: Apple, TudoCeular