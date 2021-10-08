chrome-beta-already-shows-the-beautiful-and-renewed-android-widgets

New Chrome tab will help you relive moments from the past; understand Google Maps gets new widgets on iOS and makes the app functions more handy The widgets options are quite varied and composed of different sizes, so as not to impose big challenges when setting up the main screen grid. Among the alternatives are the search engine shortcut, a box with quick access to the anonymous guide, voice input and Dino; in addition, there is a shortcut to the browser’s bookmark folder. The new Chrome widgets also adapt to the default phone theme (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech )

In the Canary version, where they were presented, the Google add-ons barely worked and were basically made up of placeholders (hole filler elements). However, it wasn’t hard to deduce what the widgets would become, as Chrome for iOS has had the updated versions for months.

A lot of the functions are shortcuts, including the game: when you click on the widget, Chrome is already opened on the page chrome://dino , ready for gaming with the dinosaur. In the current beta version, it’s not possible to resize any of the add-ons, but the Canary channel has already added these finer tweaks (so it’s just a matter of time before Chrome Beta gets them too).

The new widgets are still experimental features included in the chrome://flags menu (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

How to activate the new widgets Chrome