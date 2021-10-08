Chrome Beta already shows the beautiful and renewed Android widgets
The new Google Chrome Android widgets have finally come out of the drawer and started to be tested among users of the app’s beta version. Already anticipated by Canaltech, the add-ons put browser functionality right on the phone’s main screen, even a shortcut to the popular dinosaur game — Dino.
- Chrome may have new feature to facilitate searches on Android
In the Canary version, where they were presented, the Google add-ons barely worked and were basically made up of placeholders (hole filler elements). However, it wasn’t hard to deduce what the widgets would become, as Chrome for iOS has had the updated versions for months.
A lot of the functions are shortcuts, including the game: when you click on the widget, Chrome is already opened on the page chrome://dino, ready for gaming with the dinosaur. In the current beta version, it’s not possible to resize any of the add-ons, but the Canary channel has already added these finer tweaks (so it’s just a matter of time before Chrome Beta gets them too).
The addition is part of the latest Chrome Beta update, which is in version 95. To enable the new feature, paste the codes chrome://flags/#enable-quick-action-search-widget-android and chrome://flags/#enable-quick-action -search-widget-android-dino-variant in the address bar, activate the functions and restart the browser.
If the experimental features don’t yet appear in your app, you may need to update it. Check out the Play Store to download the latest build — if it still doesn’t show up, just wait until it’s released.
It shouldn’t be long before the general public has access to the novelty, considering that it already works well in the trial version. Chrome now adopts a monthly update cycle, so the version 86 should reach the stable phase already in the month of October.
