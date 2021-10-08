nvidia-rtx-3090-ti-may-bring-faster-memories-and-new-power-connector

Even with the difficulties caused by the semiconductor crisis, several rumors suggest that Nvidia is about to launch some more models of the RTX family 2060. The highlight goes to a more robust version of the top of the line RTX 3070, which would come to meet the needs of enthusiasts with faster memories and the GA chip102 fully enabled.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4372 can reach 2.2 GHz and double the performance of RTX 4090

Nvidia RTX 3090 You from 12 GB is seen in Russia with high mining power

The novelty, until now known as RTX

SUPER, may actually be renamed and undergo deeper changes than expected. At least that’s what sources on the website

VideoCardz indicate, which released new information about Nvidia’s next enthusiast card, slated to debut in soon.

RTX 3080 You can count on revamped memories and new connection

The portal received details that would have been shared with Nvidia partners, suggesting that the new card should be called

RTX 4090 You

, instead of RTX 3090 SUPER. The choice was intended to place the component in a more premium category, and would also be related to the profound changes that must be made to the memories and power system.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

The information doesn’t come as a total surprise, as the renowned leaker kopite7kimi had already signaled that the solution might have a different name than the speculated SUPER. In addition, the new leak also reinforces the specifications indicated by it: the RTX 4372 Ti will feature the GPU GA102 fully enabled, thus reaching you 10.936 CUDA cores.

The new RTX 3090 You can bring faster memories, with bandwidth up to 1 TB/s, and consume 100 W more than RTX 3090 traditional (Image: Nvidia)

GDDR6X memories, whose capacity must be kept at 21 GB, will also reach maximum speed, reaching 21 Gbps, which would take the bandwidth to an impressive 1 TB/s . The increase is considerable when we take into account that the original RTX VRAM 4090 only reached 10 Gbps and width 936 GB/s. More importantly, the memory chips used would have 2GB capacity instead of just 1GB.

The change would aim to bring all chips to the front of the board, to be covered by the cooling system — the increased speed will require more power capacity, and consequently generate more heat, thus requiring adequate cooling. Another consequence would be the considerable increase in consumption, which would reach 660 W, 102 W a more than the standard model.