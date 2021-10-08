instagram-unveils-official-event-schedule-for-content-creators

After a certain mystery, Instagram released the full schedule of Creator Week in Brazil, a virtual event that should bring together experts and content creators who want to boost their career. It will be two days (17 and 20 October) lectures, chats and lots of information: all free, digital and with subscriptions made by the official website.

The event will be attended by members of the Instagram and Facebook team, global and national, to answer technical questions about the platform’s algorithm, monetization system, diversity and inclusion. But the big difference should be the artists and creators who will talk about the main themes of the Instagram creators community and share tips on how to pump, inspire and engage on the platform.

It is the first time that the event takes place in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/Instagram)

Bielo (@hellobielo), Esse Menino (@essemenino) and Sofia Santino (@sofiasantino) will be the presenters of the event, which will have as participants:

Gabi de Pretas (@gabidepretas)

Kéfera (@kefera)

Lucas Rangel (@lucasranngel)

Mileny Monisy (@mmonisy)

Magá Moura (@ magavilhas)

Gusta Stockler (@gusta)

Luísa Sonza (@luisasonza)



Mariana Saad (@marisaad)

Eddy Jr. (@officialeddy)

Gabriela Loran (@gabrielaloran)

Nugget (@nugget)

Creator Week Schedule

The opening will be done by Instagram Boss Adam Mosseri (@mosseri), and by Fábio Marxx (@fabiomarxx), best known for his character Sheyla Christina — a very extravagant luxury architect —, in a conversation about the future of Instag ram. On the same day, content creator Caio Braz (@caio) and Karina Newton, head of Public Policy at Instagram, will lead the panel “Everything you ever wanted to know about algorithms. Is there really a shadowban?”, to talk about the dreaded post range reductions.

In total, there will be more than 19 panels aimed at creators of fashion, music, design and games niches. The platform also promises tips on the best strategies to sell products on the platform, as well as the mistakes and successes to develop an online store. With a large number of guests, the music sector will be in focus for debates on artistic content to be hit on the networks.

There will be two days of event, from 19 h at 40h17 (Image: Reproduction /Instagram)

This Boy (@essemenino), Eddy Jr. ( @officialeddy), Douglas Souza (@douglasouza) talks to Louise Peres (@louiseperes), Instagram’s Strategic Partnerships Manager, about dealing with an account that has gone viral, methodologies to keep your community engaged and how to deal with the pressure of being always present to the audience.

There will also be content about games, creating filters, content planning, creativity and other aspects of extreme relevance not only on Instagram, but in the digital environment as a whole.

The full schedule of Creator Week in Brazil is available here and is open to the general public upon. If you are interested in the platform, maybe this is a good opportunity to update yourself and, who knows, follow in the footsteps of those who are already successful there.