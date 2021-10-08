PS4, PS5: the most downloaded games on the PS Store in September
PlayStation released, this Friday (8), the games with the most downloads on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR in September 2022. On Sony’s next-gen console, the Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Diablo II: Resurrected releases were the two most. popular, followed by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, by Ubisoft.
Already on the previous generation console, Need for Electronic Arts’ Speed Heat leads the rankings, followed by Rockstar’s hits Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.
Among the free ones, the newly released and with several bugs and Football 2022 took the first position, with Genshin Impact and Fortnite in sequence. While on the virtual reality console, we have another successful month of Beat Saber, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series and ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission.
Check out the most downloaded games for each console at next september:
Most downloaded PS5 games in september
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Mortal Kombat 11
- NBA 2K22
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- DEATHLOOP
- Tales of Arise
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- F1 2021
- Exodus Subway
- It Takes Two
- Demon’s Souls
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
Most downloaded PS4 games in September
- Need for Speed Heat
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- andFootball PES 2022 SEASON UPDATE
- Minecraft
- God of War
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Watch Dogs 2
- God of War III Remastered
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Mortal Kombat
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- The Crew 2
- Beat Saber
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- DOOM VFR
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Knockout League
- Job Simulator
DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
Most downloaded PSVR games in September
Most downloaded free games in September
Source: PlayStation Blog
