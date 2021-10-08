ps4,-ps5:-the-most-downloaded-games-on-the-ps-store-in-september

PlayStation released, this Friday (8), the games with the most downloads on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR in September 2022. On Sony’s next-gen console, the Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Diablo II: Resurrected releases were the two most. popular, followed by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, by Ubisoft.

Already on the previous generation console, Need for Electronic Arts’ Speed ​​Heat leads the rankings, followed by Rockstar’s hits Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Among the free ones, the newly released and with several bugs and Football 2022 took the first position, with Genshin Impact and Fortnite in sequence. While on the virtual reality console, we have another successful month of Beat Saber, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series and ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission.

