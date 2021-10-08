Our retinas are so complex that they surpass engineering, study shows

The structure of our retinas is miles ahead of anything engineering can achieve so far. The information comes from an article by Duke University (USA). Previous studies show that natural selection was responsible for shaping the retinas of living beings.

    • Researchers have already proven that the retinas of rats and monkeys are arranged in a three-dimensional mosaic of cells that work to build the image. Now, in this new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers have begun to understand this concept, and have analyzed it through simulations and mathematical calculations. “The mosaics don’t just overlap randomly”, the researchers say.

    (Image: Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash)

    “We are making a prediction of how thousands of cells organize themselves. The monkey and human retinas are almost indistinguishable. The fact that we have observed this in the monkey retina gives us a confidence that our retinas are arranged in the same way”, the scholars add.

    They reiterate that the retina does not it is a single mosaic, but rather a series of stacked mosaics, each of which encodes something different about the visual field. The study reflects that the survival of animals like mice does not depend on what is easy to see, but on what is harder to see, so the retina focuses on detecting these more complex details. The full study can be seen here.

    Source: Duke University via Futurity

