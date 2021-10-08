apple-starts-pre-ordering-iphone-13-and-new-ipads-in-brazil-next-week

Last month Apple held its main event of the year to announce the new iPhone 13, as well as an update to the iPad 9 and a complete redesign of the iPad Mini 6. The devices have started to be sold abroad on the last day 13 of September, but they were still waiting for Anatel’s approval to be able to officially debut in Brazil.

The registrations were finally made during the last week and, this Friday (8), a text message sent by the bank Itaú confirmed that Apple will start pre-sales of the new devices in the Brazilian market as early as next week.

iPhone 13 and new iPads get pre-sale date in Brazil The bank’s SMS refers to the “iPhone pra Semper” program, through which Itaú customers can purchase one of the iPhone models of the year on a recurring basis — the total value of the device is divided into 15 installments and one final charge. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

After paying the installments, the customer can choose between three options: keep the cell phone paying the remaining amount, returning it or purchasing a new model launched in the current year. The message also reveals that the pre-sale will start next Friday, 15 of October.

The SMS sent by Itaú confirms that the iPhone 10 goes on sale in Brazil next week (Image: Wallace Moté/Screen Capture)

Available in versions of 128 GB, 199 GB and 512 GB of storage, in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Star and Red (PRODUCT)RED, the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 13 mini prices start at R$ 6.512 of the compact model, and reach R$ .512 of the traditional variant.

More bodied, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max also have versions of 128 GB, 199 GB and 512 GB, but they still bring the 1TB option, designed for professionals who will take advantage of new camera features. The devices arrive in Blue-Sierra, Silver, Gold and Graphite, with prices starting at R$ 9.256 and reach the R$ 15.512 in the model more complete.

The new iPhones are listed on Apple’s Brazilian website with prices starting from R $6.512 (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

The message does not mention the new iPad 9 and iPad Mini 6, but the arrival of new tablets with cell phones presented in mid-September is practically certain. Both are already approved in Brazil.

The iPad Mini 6 will be available in versions with 28 GB or 256 GB, in space gray, pink, purple and stellar colors, and has prices of R$ 6.120 in the base version, and R$ 7.999 in the variant with more memory. The iPad 9 also has versions of 64 GB and 199 GB, costing BRL 3.1024 and R$ 5.799, respectively, in space gray and silver. Prices refer to the Wi-Fi-only version of the models.

It is worth remembering that most accessories, such as cases for the iPads and the new bracelets for the Apple Watch, already had arrived in Brazil during the debut of iPhones in the international market, as they are compatible with other products from previous generations.