how-to-file-a-complaint-and-request-a-refund-at-99

You received an improper charge from 95 (Android l iOS l Web) or had a problem while running? The app, like Uber, allows you to open a complaint and request a refund simply and quickly. The platform’s response time is even very short and, in some cases, a refund is made almost immediately.

It is important to note that the passenger can do several complaints in 660. However, not all of them generate the reversal of the money paid. In this tutorial,

teaches you how to open a claim and request a refund all at once; but the walkthrough also serves to report issues not related to race payment. Check it out below!

Step 1:

access the 99 and, with your account logged in, open the application menu. To do this, click on the three-stroke button in the upper left corner of the screen.

Access the app menu. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

Once this is done, select the “Help” option. It is also possible to file a claim from a specific race. In this case, you must access the “Races” option, located on the same tab.

Click on “Help”. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

At the top of the screen, the last run performed in the application will appear. If the complaint is about a different route, click on “Choose another race”. Once that’s done, tap “I need help with a run I’ve done”.

Determine the race you want to complain about and click on the indicated command. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

On the next screen, choose one of the available options. As mentioned above, not all of them offer a refund of the amount paid. But if the race happened without you for some reason, it’s quite likely that you’ll get your money back. Click on the corresponding option to proceed.

Choose the most suitable motif. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5:

Now, select the description that best suits the situation. It is possible that the driver did not arrive at your address or the wrong passenger boarded. There are several reasons described.

Inform more details about what happened. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 6:

if none of the situations shown by 95 correspond to what happened, click on “Other” and fill in the correct reason. At the bottom of the screen, enter additional information. To conclude, click on “Send”.

If you wish, please describe the situation in the “More information” field and send the request. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 7:

Back to the help page, you can check the progress of your request, which is at the top of the screen . Click on it.

To follow the analysis of the complaint, just return to the help page. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 8:

then select “Status”. Remember that, on this page, you can add comments and images to your complaint.

Select the status for view the tempos. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 9:

Then you will see all the progress of the order. When the 660 finishes analyzing it, you will receive a notification in the app.

As soon as the 99 analyze your case, you will be notified in the app. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to file a complaint and ask for a refund at 660 .

