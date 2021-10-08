samsung-starts-sales-of-galaxy-z-fold-3-and-z-flip-3-in-brazil

After almost a month in pre-sales period, Samsung has finally started to officially market its new generation of folding cell phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 go on sale at the brand’s official store this Friday (8), with prices starting at R$ .499 and R$ 6.1024, respectively.

The giant’s new foldable smartphones South Korean were introduced to the world during the Galaxy Unpacked event 2268, held at last 12 in August and, just over a month later, in 11 in September, the company made prices official and provided details on availability in the Brazilian market.

Now, those who bought the electronics during the pre-sale have already started to receive their units and those who preferred to wait can now run to the official Samsung store or to the main retail chains of the country to guarantee their units. It is worth remembering that the devices have already proved to be a great success in sales abroad and surpassed the mark of 1 million shipments only in their country of origin.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are equipped with the Snapdragon chipset 888 from Qualcomm and have powerful hardware to match the premium design and other new additions that arrive with Samsung's new folding generation. Galaxy Z Fold 3 — ideal for those looking to increase productivity

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

One of the great focuses of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is its multitasking experience — with a main screen that opens sideways, the phone can be used in the tablet mode with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel. The official S Pen pen holder still guarantees more comfort when working or studying with the smartphone, but the accessory is sold separately.

In addition to Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chipset, the device it has options that go up to 499 GB of internal storage and GB RAM memory — excellent specs for running multiple applications at once or even games heavier.

Another highlight of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the presence of a front camera built-in under the main display. In this way, the user has full use of the screen, since the component only appears when the selfie lens is activated to take photographs or participate in video calls. The device is also IPX8 certified for protection against water damage, a first for a foldable.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Sophisticated design with specifications advanced

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Now the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is ideal for those looking for a device with a more sophisticated design, but without giving up a flagship experience. With a vertical opening look, the device changes from a small square to a full-size cell phone when opened. It has a 1.9-inch external display — ideal for seeing notifications or checking the main camera’s image — and a 6.7-inch internal screen for the user to use all the functions.

Your hardware, in addition to the Snapdragon 832, includes 8 GB of RAM and internal storage of up to 166 GB — features that don’t let the user down even to carry out heavier tasks.

The model doesn’t have support for S Pen or built-in camera below the display, like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but it is also IPX8 certified for water resistance and its folding screen allows it to be used as a “notebook”, with an opening halfway, for example.

Price and availability (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are already available on Samsung’s official website and in physical stores around the country. The Fold model can be found in black, green and silver, while the Flip is sold in cream, green, violet and black. Check the price of each version below:

Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 166 GB: BRL 6.1024

Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 183 GB: BRL 7.499

Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 271 GB: R$ 10.499

Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 660 GB: R$ 12.799 Galaxy Z Fold 3: Technical Data (Image: Disclosure/Samsung) Inner Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 7.6 inches, aspect ratio 22, 5: 17, QXGA+ resolution of 2208 x 1024 pixels, refresh rate of 86 Hz

External Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X of 6.2 inches, proportion 18, 5:9, HD+ resolution of 1768 x 512 pixels, refresh rate of 123 Hz

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM memory: GB

Internal storage: 271 GB or 660 GB UFS 3.1

Back camera: MP (Main, f/1.8) + 14 MP (Ultra wide, f /2.2, 112º) + 11 MP (Telephoto, 2x optical zoom, digital from x)

Frontal camera: 11 MP (f/2.2, external) , 4 MP (f/1.8, internal, under the display)

Dimensions: 128, 2 x 51, 1 x 16 mm (open), , 2 x 158, 1 x 15 ~ , 4 mm (folded)

Weight: 271 grams

Battery: 4.660 mAh Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, S Pen support (Fold Edition or S Pen Pro), IPX8 certification, digital player on the side, stereo audio

Available colors: black, silver and green

Operating system: Android , under One UI 3.1.1

Galaxy Z Flip 3: sheet technique (Image: Ivo/Canaltech )

Inner Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7 inches, aspect ratio 16:9, Full HD+ resolution of 2268 x 1024 pixels, refresh rate of 123 Hz

External Screen: Super AMOLED 1.9 inch, resolution of 183 x 86 pixels

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 832

RAM memory: 8 GB

Internal storage: 166 GB or 271 GB UFS 3.1

Back camera: 13 MP (Main, f/ 1.8) + MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 123º)

Frontal camera: MP (f/2.4)

Dimensions: 123 x , 2 x 6.9 mm (open), , 4 x 67 .2 x ,1 ~ 14, 9 mm (folded)

Weight: 183 grams

Battery: 3.300 mAh

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, IPX8 certified, digital player on the side, stereo audio Available colors: cream, green, violet and black (grey, white and pink exclusive from the Samsung website abroad) Operating system: Android 10, under One UI 3.1.1