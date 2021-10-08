confirmed!-martian-crater-jezero-actually-harbored-a-lake-in-the-distant-past

NASA’s Perseverance rover has reached nearly eight months of exploration at the Jezero crater on Mars. In a new article, the mission’s science team investigates how the lake’s hydrological cycle that once existed in the crater is even more intriguing and complicated than previously thought. The rover’s data shows that there really was a riverbed there, but there were also intense flood events, which drove large rocks and hilly debris into the crater.

A few years before the Perseverance rover left Earth, images of Jezero crater, taken by orbiters , showed structures that corresponded to the old delta of a river, where the water once flowed into a lake 30 km in diameter. This structure is largely responsible for choosing the crater as the landing site for the rover, which could study what was left of water on Mars and perhaps find signs of ancient microbial life, if it had existed.

Image of the scarp observed by the rover’s scientific team (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS) Of course, orbiting images don’t offer the same information that ground instruments can collect, and this is where Perseverance and its instruments come in, providing scientists with enough data to make surer statements about the past of the ancient lake and river that once existed there. Thus, using images from the Mastcam-Z camera, present on the rover’s mast, the researchers were able to differentiate two distinct periods in the crater’s hydrological history. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Nicolas Mangold, main author of The new study explains that the team observed different layers in cliffs, which had rocks up to 1.5 m in length and which should not have been there. These layers indicate that the slow-flowing water that fed the delta may have been transformed by heavy flooding. The study team estimates that, for this, the water would have to flow at 6 to 30 km/h — that is, , in a period between 3.6 and 3.8 billion years ago, the region was wet and had a tranquil lake fed by a small river.

Then something changed in the climate and turned this lake into a strong flow channel, which periodically flooded the region with brief but intense floods. As they observed large rocks, some of which weigh tons and are scattered across the top of the delta, the team believes they would need heavy flooding to be brought there. It is still unclear exactly what change triggered these floods and where they came from, and Perseverance should help scientists get those answers from the rocks there.