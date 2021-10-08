Marvel's Avengers gets paid news and irritates fans

Marvel’s Avengers was no longer well received by the public at the release, in 2019, and has now gained a controversial new feature: experience boost (XP) that can be purchased for real money. The appeal goes against Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix’s promise that only cosmetic items could be purchased with microtransactions.

  • Analysis | Marvel’s Avengers is a game that misses the opportunity to be great
  • Marvel’s Avengers | Spider-Man and first raid arrive at 2020
  • Marvel’s Avengers: Spider-Man DLC will have story content

    • Boosts are consumable items that temporarily increase the amount of XP the player earns or the amount of resources they collect. This type of mechanic is called pay-to-win (in free translation, pay to win), in which the player invests to progress faster.

    In an official post, the Developers explained how these items will work: “We’ve added a Consumables category to the Marketplace, where you can buy Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors. You can purchase a one day consumable for 250 credits, one three days long for 250 credits and one with seven days duration for 250 credits.”

    Players will be able to accelerate their progress in the game with real money (Photo: Disclosure/Square Enix)

    The news did not please some of the fans: in an unofficial subreddit of game, users are complaining and claiming that they will stop playing the game; others ask Disney, owner of Marvel, to interfere in the decision.

    Despite being a common practice in the games industry, the problem is aggravated when we remember that the progression system of Marvel’s Avengers is slow and requires many hours of gameplay. In March of this year, the title received an update that made it even more difficult to advance in level after level 29.

    Developers promised that there would be no pay-to-win

    During the presentation of the game at E3 2019, Senior Community Manager Meagan Marie said, to the applause of the audience: “Our promise to the community is that we will not have random loot boxes or pay-to-win scenarios.” The following week, Crystal Dynamics boss Scot Amos stated in an interview with GamesIndustry that “in terms of how we monetize, we’re going to have cosmetics. No paywalls (paid restrictions) on gameplay.”

    As early as September 2019, in the month following the game’s release, an official blog post reinforced: “We are committed that content that can be purchased for real money at Marvel Avengers will be aesthetic additions only, which will ensure we can keep the game. updated in the coming years.”

    Marvel’s Avengers was released in August 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game has enhanced versions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and recently made it to the Xbox Game Pass catalogue, subscription service that costs from R$ 39,100 monthly.

    • Source: GamesIndustry, GameSpot, Reddit (1, 2), Square Enix (1, 2, 3), VGC

