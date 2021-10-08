marvel's-avengers-gets-paid-news-and-irritates-fans

Marvel’s Avengers was no longer well received by the public at the release, in 2019, and has now gained a controversial new feature: experience boost (XP) that can be purchased for real money. The appeal goes against Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix’s promise that only cosmetic items could be purchased with microtransactions.

Analysis | Marvel’s Avengers is a game that misses the opportunity to be great

Marvel’s Avengers | Spider-Man and first raid arrive at 2020

Marvel’s Avengers: Spider-Man DLC will have story content

Boosts are consumable items that temporarily increase the amount of XP the player earns or the amount of resources they collect. This type of mechanic is called pay-to-win (in free translation, pay to win), in which the player invests to progress faster.

In an official post, the Developers explained how these items will work: “We’ve added a Consumables category to the Marketplace, where you can buy Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors. You can purchase a one day consumable for 250 credits, one three days long for 250 credits and one with seven days duration for 250 credits.”

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!