kilauea-volcano-eruption-is-photographed-from-space;-see-images

The Kilauea volcano is a shield type, which means that its edges are smooth and, being active, it periodically enters into volcanic activity. However, before the recent eruption, it remained quiet for over a year. Despite the intense lava flow, local authorities have reported that there has been no urgent threat to nearby communities.

The WorldView-2 satellite has been operating in low-Earth orbit since

, about 772 km of altitude, as the WorldView-3, launched in 2014, is located at more than 600 km away from the earth’s surface. They are much further away than the International Space Station (ISS), which orbits the planet at an average altitude of 30 km. The two satellites have orbits synchronized with the Sun, allowing them to fly over the same location twice a day.

WorldView satellites capture images in panchromatic and multispectral bands; that is, they realistically reproduce the colors that human eyes would see. The WorldView-3 is also capable of performing terrestrial observations through shortwave infrared — which allows, for example, the visualization of lava from the volcano through the clouds launched by it.

