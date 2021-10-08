Kilauea volcano eruption is photographed from space; see images
The Kilauea volcano, located in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, erupted in September this year, after a brief lull. Again, Maxar Technologies’ Earth observation satellites recorded stunning nighttime images of volcanic activity. Although the lava flow remains continuous, local authorities have informed that there is no immediate risk, except for the gases released by the volcano, which are harmful to human health, but which remain under constant monitoring.
The images were recorded by the WorldView-3 and WorldView-2 satellites, located more than 600 km of altitude, respectively, on the days 29 of September and 1st of October. One of them has a shape that is curiously similar to the human brain, if viewed from the side. Kilauea’s lava flow remains continuous, but concentrated in two openings: one along the ground and one on the west side of the volcano.
The Kilauea volcano is a shield type, which means that its edges are smooth and, being active, it periodically enters into volcanic activity. However, before the recent eruption, it remained quiet for over a year. Despite the intense lava flow, local authorities have reported that there has been no urgent threat to nearby communities.
The WorldView-2 satellite has been operating in low-Earth orbit since
, about 772 km of altitude, as the WorldView-3, launched in 2014, is located at more than 600 km away from the earth’s surface. They are much further away than the International Space Station (ISS), which orbits the planet at an average altitude of 30 km. The two satellites have orbits synchronized with the Sun, allowing them to fly over the same location twice a day.
WorldView satellites capture images in panchromatic and multispectral bands; that is, they realistically reproduce the colors that human eyes would see. The WorldView-3 is also capable of performing terrestrial observations through shortwave infrared — which allows, for example, the visualization of lava from the volcano through the clouds launched by it.
Source: Space.com
