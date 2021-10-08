GTA: remastered trilogy confirmed by Rockstar
After several rumors and leaks, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- was finally confirmed by Rockstar Games. The compilation has remastered versions of GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. The information was published on the developer’s official Twitter, with a teaser of images of the games.
Source: GameInformer
According to the producer, the collection “will present updates including graphical enhancements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles while maintaining the classic look of the originals.” That is, we will see the 3D visuals, but not as improved as happened in Mafia and Mafia II, for example.
The game has no confirmed release date, but the studio promises that the collection will arrive “soon” for PC (via Rockstar Games Launcher), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and Nintendo Switch. The trilogy will also feature a version for phones and tablets with Android and iOS systems, scheduled for the first half of 2021.
— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 8, 2021
The iconic PlayStation 2 games had already been re-released for mobile phones, PC, PlayStation 3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One with updated rendering to 1080p and enhanced features for platform achievements and trophies. Rockstar has already announced that these versions will be removed from their respective stores.
To celebrate the debut of the collection and the years of GTA III, news for GTA Online
were also revealed. Between March and June 2021, GTA V multiplayer players will have special commemorative outfits. Other game mode updates and new tasks are coming as well.
More details about Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be announced in the coming weeks.