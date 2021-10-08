GTA: remastered trilogy confirmed by Rockstar

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
0
gta:-remastered-trilogy-confirmed-by-rockstar

After several rumors and leaks, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

    was finally confirmed by Rockstar Games. The compilation has remastered versions of GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. The information was published on the developer’s official Twitter, with a teaser of images of the games.

    • GTA 5 | The best secrets and mysteries of the game
    • The best GTA RP servers
    • What are the biggest maps of the games?

      • According to the producer, the collection “will present updates including graphical enhancements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles while maintaining the classic look of the originals.” That is, we will see the 3D visuals, but not as improved as happened in Mafia and Mafia II, for example.

      The game has no confirmed release date, but the studio promises that the collection will arrive “soon” for PC (via Rockstar Games Launcher), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and Nintendo Switch. The trilogy will also feature a version for phones and tablets with Android and iOS systems, scheduled for the first half of 2021.

      Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

      pic.twitter.com/AMKIJGLjrF

      — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 8, 2021

      The iconic PlayStation 2 games had already been re-released for mobile phones, PC, PlayStation 3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One with updated rendering to 1080p and enhanced features for platform achievements and trophies. Rockstar has already announced that these versions will be removed from their respective stores.

      To celebrate the debut of the collection and the years of GTA III, news for GTA Online

        were also revealed. Between March and June 2021, GTA V multiplayer players will have special commemorative outfits. Other game mode updates and new tasks are coming as well.

        More details about Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be announced in the coming weeks.

      • Sign up now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes Live Gold, library with over 20 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!

        Source: GameInformer

        Did you like this article?

        Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

        Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
        0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Records after India England match: Five big records made by India’s defeat, the match lost by an innings margin for the 45th time

Records after India England match: Five big records made by India’s defeat, the match lost by an innings margin for the 45th time

August 28, 2021
Photo of PS5 with new REDUCED PRICE is available at Magazine Luiza

PS5 with new REDUCED PRICE is available at Magazine Luiza

September 14, 2021
Photo of Turkey is among the most powerful countries in the world

Turkey is among the most powerful countries in the world

August 30, 2021
Photo of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G | Premium look and feel

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G | Premium look and feel

September 17, 2021
Back to top button