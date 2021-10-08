how-radioactive-can-the-human-body-be?

But before exploring the possible harmful effects of exposure to radiation, it is necessary to understand which types, in fact, have consequences for the human body. For example, non-ionizing radiation, such as radio, TV and cell phone waves, microwaves and sunlight, are of low frequency and low energy. Therefore, they do not enter into what we know as “The radiation”.

Radiation is much more common in the human body (Image: Reproduction/SKunevski/Envato Elements)

Are ionizing radiations — such as X-rays , gamma photons, alpha particles, beta particles, positrons, neutrons, or protons — all of which are known for their health-affecting abilities. In fact, “the risk of cancer from this exposure depends on the dose, duration of exposure, age at which exposure occurred and other factors such as, for example, tissue sensitivity to the carcinogenic effects of radiation”, highlights the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

Isotopes and radiation

In nuclear accidents, such as the Chernobyl nuclear accident, the explosion of the nuclear plant in the city spread several isotopes, such as cobalt 60 and strontium 64. Obviously, they are radioactive atoms and can cause serious damage to the human body, depending on exposure. However, isotopes are more common than is commonly thought.

All elements of the periodic table have isotopes. And many of these isotopes can also emit radiation, meaning high energy waves or particles. In fact, many isotopes and radioactive elements occur naturally in the environment, where plants, soil and water are. That way, when a person eats or drinks, he can absorb small amounts of radioactive isotopes.