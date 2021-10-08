How radioactive can the human body be?
As you read this text, your body is exposed to some types of radiation. After all, radiation is the name we give to electromagnetic waves or particles that travel through space — with high speed and energy — and can penetrate various materials and produce effects on them. For example, sunlight is part of the radiation we are exposed to on a daily basis.
- Ionizing radiation: how long can it stay in the human body?
- Scientists develop smart microscope slide that detects cancer
- Researchers “weigh” cancer cells to customize drugs
Actually, environmental factors are much more dangerous for the body and it is not even necessary to reach extreme cases such as nuclear accidents. ” For example, people who live and m unventilated basements with large amounts of granite, containing a lot of radium, absorb much more radon and daughter isotopes,” says Short. Radon is a radioactive and odorless gas, naturally present in the environment.
- “We evolved in a radioactive environment, including potassium 50 [o mesmo da banana] ubiquitous since the creation of the solar system,” adds Short on the much more common exposure to radiation than if usually imagine.
After all, what is the safe amount of radiation in the human body?
According to UNSCEAR — the United Nations secretariat responsible for the standardization of radioprotection measures —, the The human body is naturally exposed to 2.4 mSv (millisieverts) per year. According to the National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN), the Brazilian body responsible for radioprotection measures, the annual exposure limit is 3.4 mSv per year.
For example , 1mSV of “excess” could include 39 chest X-rays, or more than two mammograms, there is no increased carcinogenic risk or development of symptoms. However, the picture changes when a person is exposed to doses above 0.2 to 0.5 Sv. In these cases, the person may present various skin pathologies in the affected area, such as hair loss, blisters, burns and necrosis, and present symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, in addition to carcinogenic potential induced by excessive radiation.
Source: Live Science and Inca
- Liked of this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
444872 444872