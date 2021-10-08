How radioactive can the human body be?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
0
how-radioactive-can-the-human-body-be?

As you read this text, your body is exposed to some types of radiation. After all, radiation is the name we give to electromagnetic waves or particles that travel through space — with high speed and energy — and can penetrate various materials and produce effects on them. For example, sunlight is part of the radiation we are exposed to on a daily basis.

  • Ionizing radiation: how long can it stay in the human body?
  • Scientists develop smart microscope slide that detects cancer
  • Researchers “weigh” cancer cells to customize drugs

    • But before exploring the possible harmful effects of exposure to radiation, it is necessary to understand which types, in fact, have consequences for the human body. For example, non-ionizing radiation, such as radio, TV and cell phone waves, microwaves and sunlight, are of low frequency and low energy. Therefore, they do not enter into what we know as “The radiation”.

    Radiation is much more common in the human body (Image: Reproduction/SKunevski/Envato Elements)

    Are ionizing radiations — such as X-rays , gamma photons, alpha particles, beta particles, positrons, neutrons, or protons — all of which are known for their health-affecting abilities. In fact, “the risk of cancer from this exposure depends on the dose, duration of exposure, age at which exposure occurred and other factors such as, for example, tissue sensitivity to the carcinogenic effects of radiation”, highlights the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

    Want to catch up on the best technology news of the day?

    Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Isotopes and radiation

In nuclear accidents, such as the Chernobyl nuclear accident, the explosion of the nuclear plant in the city spread several isotopes, such as cobalt 60 and strontium 64. Obviously, they are radioactive atoms and can cause serious damage to the human body, depending on exposure. However, isotopes are more common than is commonly thought.

All elements of the periodic table have isotopes. And many of these isotopes can also emit radiation, meaning high energy waves or particles. In fact, many isotopes and radioactive elements occur naturally in the environment, where plants, soil and water are. That way, when a person eats or drinks, he can absorb small amounts of radioactive isotopes.

    According to MIT Associate Professor of Nuclear Science and Engineering Michael Short, the major sources of radiation in our bodies are carbon traces 40 and potassium 39. Although they make up the majority of the body’s radiation, we absorb only 0.39 milligrams of potassium 40 and 1.8 nanograms of carbon 14 per day. For example, the amount of radioactivity caused within the human body is comparable to 1% of the radiation dose people would receive on a flight from Boston to Tokyo, illustrates Short.

    “Most of these radioisotopes it reaches our body through the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe,” explained the professor. In addition, certain foods have higher concentrations of radioactive isotopes, such as bananas. This fruit contains a small amount of potassium 39 Brazil nuts carry the radio. However, the amount present in the food that the average person consumes does not significantly increase radiation-related health risks, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

    444872 Chernobyl is an extreme example of radiation problems, but it is present in everyday life (Image: Reproduction/Stramyk/Envato Elements)

    Actually, environmental factors are much more dangerous for the body and it is not even necessary to reach extreme cases such as nuclear accidents. ” For example, people who live and m unventilated basements with large amounts of granite, containing a lot of radium, absorb much more radon and daughter isotopes,” says Short. Radon is a radioactive and odorless gas, naturally present in the environment.

      “We evolved in a radioactive environment, including potassium 50 [o mesmo da banana] ubiquitous since the creation of the solar system,” adds Short on the much more common exposure to radiation than if usually imagine.

      After all, what is the safe amount of radiation in the human body?

      According to UNSCEAR — the United Nations secretariat responsible for the standardization of radioprotection measures —, the The human body is naturally exposed to 2.4 mSv (millisieverts) per year. According to the National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN), the Brazilian body responsible for radioprotection measures, the annual exposure limit is 3.4 mSv per year.

      For example , 1mSV of “excess” could include 39 chest X-rays, or more than two mammograms, there is no increased carcinogenic risk or development of symptoms. However, the picture changes when a person is exposed to doses above 0.2 to 0.5 Sv. In these cases, the person may present various skin pathologies in the affected area, such as hair loss, blisters, burns and necrosis, and present symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, in addition to carcinogenic potential induced by excessive radiation.

      Source: Live Science and Inca

        Liked of this article?

        Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

        444872 444872

      Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 8, 2021
      0

Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Star Wars could win studio game that produced Heavy Rain

Star Wars could win studio game that produced Heavy Rain

September 20, 2021
Photo of glenn philips rajasthan: jos buttler won’t return for ipl 2021 uae leg, rajasthan royals sign

glenn philips rajasthan: jos buttler won’t return for ipl 2021 uae leg, rajasthan royals sign

August 22, 2021
Photo of What was the Sahara like before it became the biggest hot desert on the planet?

What was the Sahara like before it became the biggest hot desert on the planet?

October 2, 2021
Photo of Activision Blizzard to Create $18 Million Fund for Harassment Victims

Activision Blizzard to Create $18 Million Fund for Harassment Victims

September 28, 2021
Back to top button